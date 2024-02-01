Greta Thunberg stands trial over London oil conference protest arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greta Thunberg stands trial over London oil conference protest arrest

By Bloomberg
01/02/2024, 2:03 pm
© Bloomberggreta thunberg trial
Greta Thunberg, climate campaigner, center arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, UK, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was accused of breaking public protest laws on the first day of a London trial after she was arrested while blockading an oil and gas conference last year.

The Swedish activist, 21-years-old, arrived at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday to stand trial with four other protesters. Thunberg, who pleaded not guilty, was arrested on Oct. 17 during a protest at Energy Intelligence Forum at the Intercontinental Hotel where oil and gas executives were speaking.

Prosecution lawyers described how a large number of protesters blocked entrances and exits of the hotel from 7am. Police imposed a public order act, which means they had to stay in a designated area or face arrest, after protesters refused to stop blocking the hotel’s entry points.

The arrest highlights how policing of protests has hardened since the Conservative Government pushed through new laws in May after a spate of environmental protests caused disruption to critical infrastructure around the country. Thunberg and the others face a fine if they are found guilty.

The protesters slowly grew in number from around 50 to 200 with conference delegates and hotel guests unable to get in or out of the hotel, senior police officer Matthew Cox said giving evidence.

He said there was a large number of drummers, people letting off multiple smoke flares, and protesters trying to get into the hotel forecourt. Police resources were depleted and they tried to move the protesters before they issued the order, not taking the decision lightly, he said.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court on Thursday morning, holding signs that read “climate protest is not a crime.” Thunberg, who is yet to speak in court, took notes throughout the hearing.

Greta Thunberg trial begins for conference blockade

