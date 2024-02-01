Greta Thunberg trial begins for conference blockade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Greta Thunberg trial begins for conference blockade

"They spend millions lobbying our politicians to double down on unaffordable and dirty fuels, locking us into a future of struggle. Their profit is our loss.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/02/2024, 1:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Extinction RebellionGreta Thunberg at a protest opposing private jet use
Greta Thunberg, and four other activists, are due in court today to answer for the blockade of a conference in October 2023.

A Fossil Free London demonstration prevented delegates, and journalists, from entering the Energy Intelligence Forum.

A demonstration will take place outside Westminster Magistrates Court to show solidarity with the five on trial. They have been charged with a public order offence. Another 21 people will appear at later dates.

Fossil Free London organiser Joanna Warrington said oil companies, and their bosses, were “corrupting our politics. They spend millions lobbying our politicians to double down on unaffordable and dirty fuels, locking us into a future of struggle. Their profit is our loss.”

Warrington said the authorities had criminalised peaceful protest, while “rolling out the red carpet for climate criminals in Mayfair hotels. Fossil fuel corporations are most responsible for the climate crisis, and we will continue to hold them to account no matter what the state throws at us.”

The five had an initial hearing in November. They spoke to confirm their names, addresses and to enter a plea of not guilty.

The trial is expected to last for two days.

The government increased its ability to tackle public order offences in May 2023. This gave the police more power to tackle protests.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged most defendants with failing to comply with section 14 of the Public Order Act. Liberty, an NGO, has said the act contravenes parliamentary sovereignty and is bringing it to judicial review in February.

Thunberg has not backed down from her advocacy role following the arrest. On January 27, she attended a protest in Hampshire calling for a ban on private jets.

