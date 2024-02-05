OPITO names Stephen Marcos Jones as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

OPITO names Stephen Marcos Jones as new CEO

By Ryan Duff
05/02/2024, 11:30 am
© Supplied by OPITOStephen Marcos Jones
OPITO's incoming CEO Stephen Marcos Jones.

OPITO has announced that Stephen Marcos Jones will become its new chief executive when he joins the not-for-profit skills organisation in “late March.”

With over a decade of experience, OPITO says it is “delighted” that Stephen Marcos Jones will take its top job.

The incoming boss was appointed a non-executive director for OPITO UK & Europe in 2016 and OPITO International in 2020. These positions were relinquished in November 2023.

John Taylor, OPITO Board Chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen as OPITO’s new chief executive.

“He is a passionate champion of skills, apprenticeships and workforce engagement, and the role of people in delivering the energy transition.

“His diverse experience, focus on effective partnerships and track record of delivery will provide strategic and operational direction to OPITO’s global business.”

Mr Jones worked with trade body Offshore Energies UK for over six years from 2011, eventually wrapping up his time with the organisation in late 2017 as its director of business policy.

The current Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) chief executive is replacing John McDonald who has led the business since 2017 and announced his plans to step down last year.

opito © Supplied by OPITO
Outgoing OPITO CEO John McDonald

In recent years Mr McDonald has seen OPTIO embrace a digital overhaul, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, to modernise operations and the function of its 230 approved training centres around the globe.

Mr Taylor added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank John for his leadership. During his tenure, OPITO has become a recognised and respected name in almost 60 countries, with annual registrations for its training standards more than doubling to over 500,000.

“We are confident that Stephen will build on this to deliver enduring results and ensure that we develop a safe and skilled workforce, prepared to meet the demands of a net zero energy future.”

