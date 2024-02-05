OPITO names Stephen Marcos Jones as new CEO

OPITO has announced that Stephen Marcos Jones will become its new chief executive when he joins the not-for-profit skills organisation in “late March.”

With over a decade of experience, OPITO says it is “delighted” that Stephen Marcos Jones will take its top job.

The incoming boss was appointed a non-executive director for OPITO UK & Europe in 2016 and OPITO International in 2020. These positions were relinquished in November 2023.

John Taylor, OPITO Board Chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen as OPITO’s new chief executive.

“He is a passionate champion of skills, apprenticeships and workforce engagement, and the role of people in delivering the energy transition.

“His diverse experience, focus on effective partnerships and track record of delivery will provide strategic and operational direction to OPITO’s global business.”

Mr Jones worked with trade body Offshore Energies UK for over six years from 2011, eventually wrapping up his time with the organisation in late 2017 as its director of business policy.

The current Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) chief executive is replacing John McDonald who has led the business since 2017 and announced his plans to step down last year.

In recent years Mr McDonald has seen OPTIO embrace a digital overhaul, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, to modernise operations and the function of its 230 approved training centres around the globe.

Mr Taylor added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank John for his leadership. During his tenure, OPITO has become a recognised and respected name in almost 60 countries, with annual registrations for its training standards more than doubling to over 500,000.

“We are confident that Stephen will build on this to deliver enduring results and ensure that we develop a safe and skilled workforce, prepared to meet the demands of a net zero energy future.”