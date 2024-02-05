Big oil’s optimism faces reality check in tech-obsessed market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Big oil’s optimism faces reality check in tech-obsessed market

By Bloomberg
05/02/2024, 7:14 am
© BloombergThe BP Plc Cherry Point Refinery near Blaine, Washington, US. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg
The BP Plc Cherry Point Refinery near Blaine, Washington, US. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) are generating returns not seen since their heyday over a decade ago, with $58.7 billion handed to shareholders last year and more to come in 2024, even if crude prices drop. And yet, they’re struggling to compete in a stock market beholden to Silicon Valley.

Chevron hit record production in 2023 while buying back 5% of its stock and forecasts oil and gas growth of as much as 7% this year, led by low-cost barrels from the Permian Basin. It was rewarded with a 3% bump in its shares Friday, slightly better than Shell Plc’s gain a day earlier. Exxon, which is gushing cash from the fast-growing oil discovery in Guyana, fell 0.4%.

Their stellar operational performance wasn’t enough to prevent them slipping further behind tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., which surged 20% and 8% respectively. Meta, which already trades twice the price-to-earnings ratio of the oil giants, added $197 billion to its market value as it lifted buybacks and introduced a dividend. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp is now three times the size of Exxon.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Top 10 Payers of Shareholder Returns in S&P 500 | Exxon, Chevron rise in rankings after aggressively lifting buybacks

“We are an essential industry to the global economy, an industry that’s been around for a long time and will be around for a long time in the future,” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said on Bloomberg TV, adding that the company has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. “There’s a real value opportunity here for patient shareholders.”

The US is now the world’s biggest oil producer, pumping about 45% more than Saudi Arabia, in large part due to Exxon and Chevron’s frenetic drilling in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. And it’s a commodity still in high demand despite efforts to transition away, with consumption expected to rise through 2030 and perhaps beyond. But investors don’t seem to care. Energy makes up just 3.7% of the S&P 500 Index.

“It should be a signpost flashing green,” said Jeff Wyll, a senior analyst at Neuberger Berman, which manages about $440 billion. “How much smaller can the sector get given its importance in the global market?”

Equity investors appear to be sending a clear message that Big Tech is the future, and Big Oil is the past. They’re not wrong. Artificial intelligence and cloud computing offer decades of potential profit growth while the transition to lower carbon energy poses an existential threat to the oil majors. The cyclical nature of oil prices, and dependence on curtailed supply from Saudi Arabia to prop up the market, mean investors view oil companies’ cash flows as more volatile than their rivals in tech.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Discounted Oil | Exxon and Chevron trade at less than half the value of the S&P 500

“For the sector to trade at a higher multiple, the investors need to view oil as moving back into an era of scarcity,” Wyll said. “We may be there in a few years, but we’re not there now.”

Exxon and Chevron are determined to build their business to withstand such swings, as they have done throughout their more than 140-year histories. Both companies are investing heavily in Guyana and the Permian, where oil can be pumped profitably at less than $35 a barrel, some $40 below current prices. Refining and petrochemicals provide natural hedges to oil while Exxon is expanding trading to boost profits.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
S&P 500 Index Weight By Sector | US is world’s top oil producer, but energy is a fraction of its main stock index

It may be good business, but it’s a hard sell in this market, said Dan Pickering, founder and chief investment officer of Pickering Energy Partners.

“Meta announced a share repurchase authorization that’s essentially the size of Devon plus Diamondback. That makes people look,” Pickering said in an interview. “Chevron says, ‘We’re doing good in the Permian.’ That doesn’t make people look.”

And like all commodity markets, too much success can lead to their downfall. By growing Permian production by around 10% this year and next, Exxon and Chevron are adding to global supplies that risk outpacing demand. It also risks stealing market share from the Saudis, who crashed prices to flush marginal suppliers out of the market in 2014 and 2020.

For Wirth, those risks are real.

“We’re very committed to capital discipline through the cycle,” he said. “It’s an industry that at times hasn’t necessarily exhibited that, and I think it’s important our company and other companies remember the lessons of commodity markets.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts