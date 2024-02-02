Exxon, Chevron surpass forecasts as shale drilling lifts output

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Exxon, Chevron surpass forecasts as shale drilling lifts output

By Bloomberg
02/02/2024, 11:53 am Updated: 02/02/2024, 12:36 pm
© BloombergExxon Mobil branding in Singapore. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg
Exxon Mobil branding in Singapore. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) surpassed earnings forecasts as bigger-than-expected oil output from shale fields helped cushion the blow from weakening crude prices.

Exxon rose more than 2% and Chevron climbed 1.9% in pre-market stock trading. Exxon’s outsized result also was aided by a $1.14 billion boost from unsettled derivatives and record fuel production at its refineries.

Chevron, meanwhile, posted adjusted earnings of $3.45 a share that exceeded the Bloomberg Consensus estimate by 23 cents. The oil explorer also raised its dividend by a higher-than-forecast 8%.

The upbeat reports by North America’s biggest crude drillers follow similar results at Shell Plc, which kicked off Big Oil earnings season on Thursday with adjusted net income that was more than $1 billion higher than the average forecast. BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE are scheduled to disclose results next week.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Exxon’s Earnings Beat | Oil giant’s quarterly profit exceeded estimates by $1 billion

Exxon’s trading unit delivered handsomely, reaping more than $1 billion in gains that more than offset the $410 million hit inflicted by lower crude prices. That strategy is a departure for a company that historically shunned trading as too risky and outside its traditional areas of expertise.

“We’re continuing to grow our trading footprint, and we saw strong trading results this year that flowed through” to the bottom line, Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells said during an interview.

Both Exxon and Chevron are under pressure from investors to bolster cash flow by pumping more oil while simultaneously avoiding a price-killing supply glut.

Exxon is attempting to thread the needle with a $60 billion takeover of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., which it expects to close around the middle of the year. The all-stock deal preserves cash for shareholders and widens Exxon’s portfolio of prime drilling targets in the Permian. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp. is taking a page from the same playbook with a $53 billion deal for Hess Corp.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Top 10 Payers of Shareholder Returns in S&P 500 | Exxon, Chevron rise in rankings after aggressively lifting buybacks

Pivoting to more profitable oil production is a key part of Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods’ plan to double earnings from 2019 to 2027. The Texas oil giant paid out the S&P 500’s fourth-largest combination of dividends and buybacks during the past 12 months. Its stock declined more than 9% last year despite a 24% gain in the broader market.

Exxon ended the quarter with $31.6 billion of cash, about 4% lower than the previous period, mainly due to shareholder payouts. The company recorded a $2.3 billion one-off loss, which it previously flagged was related to the declining value of oil wells and other assets in California.

As for Chevron, the No. 2 US oil explorer incurred $3.7 billion of charges stemming mostly from assets in its home state of California and the dismantling of decades-old infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico. Annual production climbed 4%, primarily boosted by rising output in the Permian Basin and other US fields.

Chevron is ramping up Permian production with a target of 10% growth this year that sets the company on course to pump 1 million barrels a day from the region in 2025.

“We are in the best parts of the Permian,” Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said during an interview. “Our growth is higher likely than the basin average but it is representative of our activity level and the activity level of our partners.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts