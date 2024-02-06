TotalEnergies pays $199m for 75% ownership of Tungsten Explorer drillship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies pays $199m for 75% ownership of Tungsten Explorer drillship

By Ryan Duff
06/02/2024, 5:05 pm
© Supplied by Vantage DrillingBlue hulled Tungsten Explorer Drillship on a sunny day
The Tungsten Explorer.

French supermajor TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) has signed a $199 million to take 75% ownership of the Tungsten Explorer drillship.

The remaining 25% stake in the vessel is claimed by Vantage, a firm with ” deep offshore drilling experience” TotalEnergies said in a company update.

The joint venture contract signed by the two firms will have Vantage operate the Tungsten Explorer drillship for a decade.

“Through this innovative partnership, TotalEnergies will be able to hedge deep-offshore drilling costs: the JV will provide us with both value and flexibility,” said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of TotalEnergies.

“We look forward to continuing our journey together with the experienced Vantage team that will continue to oversee the rig’s operations.”

Built in 2013, the Tungsten Explorer is designed for deep offshore drilling and has a power capacity of 42MW and thrust capacity of 33MW.

Currently operating in Namibia on the Mangetti-1X well in Namibia, the Tungsten Explorer is using a TotalEnergies-developed fuel said to reduce emissions and “optimize consumption.”

The French supermajor shared: “With its hookload capacity of 2.5 million pounds, offline capabilities, and state-of-the-art Managed Pressure Drilling equipment, this drillship meets TotalEnergies’ envisaged future global needs.”

Mr Pouyanné added: “TotalEnergies is pleased to enter into this agreement with Vantage to take shared ownership of a drillship, the Tungsten Explorer, which we already used in exploration and development activities in Namibia, Cyprus and Congo.”

Vantage’s chief executive, Ihab Toma, described the deal as “a transformative event” for his company.

He added: “This joint venture underscores TotalEnergies’ confidence in Vantage, and our client’s belief in the value of collaborating with a flexible and efficient drilling contractor.

“We very much look forward to strengthening our longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship with our esteemed client, TotalEnergies.”

Vantage Drilling is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs.

Mr. Toma continued: “The proceeds from the sale of the Tungsten Explorer will completely deleverage our balance sheet while putting in place a meaningful, long-term revenue stream leveraging our strong management expertise.”

