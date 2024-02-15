Wood confirms 22 jobs to be cut in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood confirms 22 jobs to be cut in Aberdeen

The majority of the energy service giants employees are based in the Granite City.
By Kelly Wilson
15/02/2024, 2:56 pm Updated: 15/02/2024, 3:11 pm
© Supplied by WoodWood employees working onsite

Wood has confirmed it is cutting 22 jobs in Aberdeen as it looks to “drive efficiency” in the way it works.

34 jobs are being lost across the UK with a consultation process currently underway.

The majority of Wood’s UK staff are based in Aberdeen, with around 4,500 people employed.

It’s understood all the affected roles are corporate functional positions.

A Wood spokesman said: “Wood employs 6,500 people across the UK. As part of a project to simplify its corporate functions, Wood is proposing to make 34 UK roles redundant, with 22 of those based in Aberdeen.

“The aim of the exercise is to reduce organisational complexity, right size our functional design and drive efficiency in the way we work.

“We are providing the necessary care and support to those employees affected by this proposal.”

Commitment to Aberdeen

Speculation had also been mounting that Wood was going to be exiting the city.

But this has been denied with a spokesman for the energy services giant confirming it is going nowhere.

He said: “We are very much committed to Aberdeen and the North Sea and continue to win work with both long-term and new clients in the region.”

Wood contract wins

Earlier today it announced Babcock chief executive David Lockwood had joined the board on March 12.

Mr Lockwood has 35 years of experience across global engineering and technology companies, and has been the chief executive of FTSE 250 firm Babcock International since September 2020.

Last month Wood was awarded a “major” multi-million dollar contract to deliver topside modifications for the BP subsea tieback Murlach project in the UK North Sea.

The Murlach project will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Aberdeen, where more than 300 employees support BP contracts.

Wood also celebrated another contract win in September last year with a £260 million-plus partnership deal between itself and Harbour Energy.

It said the five-year “master services agreement” (MSA) and associated contracts for Harbour Energy, the region’s biggest oil and gas producer, would pave the way for new jobs this year.

