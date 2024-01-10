Wood secures ‘major’ North Sea contract with BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wood secures ‘major’ North Sea contract with BP

By Mathew Perry
10/01/2024, 8:51 am Updated: 10/01/2024, 2:24 pm
BP's ETAP Facilities, North Sea.

Engineering firm Wood has been awarded a “major” multi-million dollar contract to deliver topside modifications for a BP subsea tieback in the UK North Sea.

Wood said its operations business will deliver engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services to enhance the central processing facility of BP’s Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) production hub in the central North Sea.

The company said repurposing the existing equipment on ETAP will be a key focus under the two-year contract to enable the platform’s connection to Murlach.

BP received approval for its two production well subsea tieback development at Murlach in September last year.

The Murlach project will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Aberdeen, where over 300 employees support BP contracts.

Wood offices in Aberdeen.

Wood executive president operations Steve Nicol said: “Working with bp for over 30 years, this contract builds on our global relationship, and we are proud to support this important project on one of their critical North Sea assets.

“Wood will deliver this under our multi-region engineering services contract, with our teams supporting efficient and safe delivery of asset repair, modifications and enhancements on ETAP to enable production from Murlach.”

Wood said the cost reimbursable contract with BP follows its delivery of pre-FEED and FEED work on the Murlach field.

The company also completed brownfield scopes on BP’s Seagull field, another subsea tieback to ETAP that commenced production in 2023.

 

