Wood secures ‘major’ North Sea contract with BP

Engineering firm Wood has been awarded a “major” multi-million dollar contract to deliver topside modifications for a BP subsea tieback in the UK North Sea.

Wood said its operations business will deliver engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services to enhance the central processing facility of BP’s Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) production hub in the central North Sea.

The company said repurposing the existing equipment on ETAP will be a key focus under the two-year contract to enable the platform’s connection to Murlach.

BP received approval for its two production well subsea tieback development at Murlach in September last year.

The Murlach project will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Aberdeen, where over 300 employees support BP contracts.

© Supplied by -

Wood executive president operations Steve Nicol said: “Working with bp for over 30 years, this contract builds on our global relationship, and we are proud to support this important project on one of their critical North Sea assets.

“Wood will deliver this under our multi-region engineering services contract, with our teams supporting efficient and safe delivery of asset repair, modifications and enhancements on ETAP to enable production from Murlach.”

Wood said the cost reimbursable contract with BP follows its delivery of pre-FEED and FEED work on the Murlach field.

The company also completed brownfield scopes on BP’s Seagull field, another subsea tieback to ETAP that commenced production in 2023.