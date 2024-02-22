North-east’s HPR ROV acquired by Subtron Group as jobs ‘safeguarded’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

North-east’s HPR ROV acquired by Subtron Group as jobs ‘safeguarded’

By Ryan Duff
22/02/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 22/02/2024, 12:16 pm
© Supplied by Darrell Benns / DCTJan Stander, new Managing Director at HPR ROV.
Jan Stander, new Managing Director at HPR ROV.

North-east business HPR ROV has been acquired by Subtron Group for an undisclosed sum as the business vows to ‘ safeguard’ its Thainstone team.

The Inverurie firm has said that it aims to protect the 17 jobs it has created as it looks to create an additional five positions.

HPR ROV, a supplier of micro-ROV inspection and intervention solutions, is also gearing up to move to an additional space in ETZ’s W-Zero-1 building in Altens in May as part of plans for growth.

Jan Stander will take over as managing director of the business. Mr Stander previously held business development roles at Aberdeen energy supply chain companies Optimus, Trac Oil and Gas and First Integrated Solutions.

He also took on the job of managing director at north-east offshore inspection firm Aisus in 2020.

Mr Stander said: “I am excited to work with HPR ROV as a key part of our future strategy. HPR’s delivery model of using small and light remotely operated systems for inspection and intervention work aligns perfectly with the rapidly advancing technology landscape we now see changing how work is done subsea.

“Much work that once required large payloads can now be done with much smaller, lower cost, and lower footprint equipment.

The acquisition led by Subtron Group’s chief Executive Steven Gray aims to position the Aberdeen company to expand its R&D initiatives.

The plan is for HPR ROV to focus on sustainable technologies while expanding its footprint to meet growing demand from the renewable energy sector.

However, Mr Gray is wanting to ensure that HPR ROV continues to work with the North Sea oil and gas industry and decommissioning within that space.

Mr Stander added: “The offshore wind, oil and gas decommissioning and power industries are demanding reductions in cost, which HPR is ideally placed to deliver.

“Our plan will deliver strong growth for HPR, creating energy transition job opportunities in offshore wind – we have already engaged with the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership’s WEST program to assist us bring cost reductions to the wind industry as well as the benefit of our 300-project experience skill set in monitoring asset integrity of assets.”

The new managing director will speak for the first time in his new role today at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Mr Stander is set to highlight the key role micro robotic systems have to play in the need for the offshore energy industry’s need to drive up safety, drive down costs and reduce carbon emissions.

Steven Gray said: “This acquisition is not just a financial investment; it’s a commitment to the future of underwater technology. We see enormous potential in HPR ROV’s capabilities and are excited to be part of its next chapter of innovation and expansion.”

