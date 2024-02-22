North-east’s HPR ROV acquired by Subtron Group as jobs ‘safeguarded’

North-east business HPR ROV has been acquired by Subtron Group for an undisclosed sum as the business vows to ‘ safeguard’ its Thainstone team.

The Inverurie firm has said that it aims to protect the 17 jobs it has created as it looks to create an additional five positions.

HPR ROV, a supplier of micro-ROV inspection and intervention solutions, is also gearing up to move to an additional space in ETZ’s W-Zero-1 building in Altens in May as part of plans for growth.

Jan Stander will take over as managing director of the business. Mr Stander previously held business development roles at Aberdeen energy supply chain companies Optimus, Trac Oil and Gas and First Integrated Solutions.

He also took on the job of managing director at north-east offshore inspection firm Aisus in 2020.

Mr Stander said: “I am excited to work with HPR ROV as a key part of our future strategy. HPR’s delivery model of using small and light remotely operated systems for inspection and intervention work aligns perfectly with the rapidly advancing technology landscape we now see changing how work is done subsea.

“Much work that once required large payloads can now be done with much smaller, lower cost, and lower footprint equipment.

The acquisition led by Subtron Group’s chief Executive Steven Gray aims to position the Aberdeen company to expand its R&D initiatives.

The plan is for HPR ROV to focus on sustainable technologies while expanding its footprint to meet growing demand from the renewable energy sector.

However, Mr Gray is wanting to ensure that HPR ROV continues to work with the North Sea oil and gas industry and decommissioning within that space.

Mr Stander added: “The offshore wind, oil and gas decommissioning and power industries are demanding reductions in cost, which HPR is ideally placed to deliver.

“Our plan will deliver strong growth for HPR, creating energy transition job opportunities in offshore wind – we have already engaged with the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership’s WEST program to assist us bring cost reductions to the wind industry as well as the benefit of our 300-project experience skill set in monitoring asset integrity of assets.”

The new managing director will speak for the first time in his new role today at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Mr Stander is set to highlight the key role micro robotic systems have to play in the need for the offshore energy industry’s need to drive up safety, drive down costs and reduce carbon emissions.

Steven Gray said: “This acquisition is not just a financial investment; it’s a commitment to the future of underwater technology. We see enormous potential in HPR ROV’s capabilities and are excited to be part of its next chapter of innovation and expansion.”