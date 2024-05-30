Vysus ‘anchored in Aberdeen’ says new CEO as he commits to the north-east

“The Vysus story is anchored in Aberdeen,” the firm’s incoming boss Thomas Aas Saethre said as he committed to the north-east of Scotland.

The firm’s former senior vice president Mr Saethre took the reins at the start of the month as Vysus Consulting’s chief executive of three years, David Clark, stepped down.

Mr Saethre said: “We have a hugely experienced and capable team in the city which continues to support our clients who are active in the North Sea.”

The new boss praised the north-east team’s “wealth of expertise,” outlining that he aims to leverage this while the firm makes “a clear shift in where we are focusing our attention.”

He added: “Our people in Aberdeen, Bristol, and Manchester – many of whom are internationally respected in their fields – remain just as much an integral part of our team as they always have.

“I’m extremely excited for the future for the whole of Vysus Group. We have a great journey to go on with a great team and great opportunities. It’s in our hands to make this a success.”

Recent Vysus divestments

Vysus has completed a series of divestments over the last three years, selling off several non-core parts of its business.

Recent sell-offs included the sale of ModuSpec to a Singaporean buyer last month, and the 2022 sale of its Senergy Wells business to Aberdeen’s Elemental Energies.

While the company has seen a reduction in its overall headcount to around 325 staff due to the recent sales, it expects to hire at least 40 people by the end of 2024.

When it was announced that Mr Saethre would take the helm the firm said it would be expanding its market share across renewables, hydrogen, nuclear, low carbon, grid and complex process industries.

However, it reassured clients that oil and gas would remain a core part of its business.

Mr Saethre commented: “We are in lots of interesting markets and future-proofed markets across multiple, integrated sectors such as hydrogen, grid connectivity, renewables, nuclear, CCUS, ammonia, as well as oil and gas.

“Now, as a pure-play consultancy, we can serve one market with multiple services.”

The new boss pointed to grid connection for oil and gas and wind farms as an area of focus as well as “risk management support across the board from renewables and hydrogen to the transmission network and traditional oil and gas assets.”

He said that the diversity of consulting services Vysus offers “positions us in a strong place to service customers across the globe” while realising local challenges.

The new Vysus CEO explained:“The story in Scandinavia and the Nordics is very different from that of the UK. Likewise in Australia, we’re seeing, and in the USA and North America we are seeing investment in all sectors such as LNG, Nuclear, but also in the process industry in general.”

Outgoing boss ‘incredibly proud’ of Vysus

As the sun set on David Clark’s time in charge of the Aberdeen-baed firm, he said that he has “huge confidence” in his successor and the team he’ll be leaving behind.

Mr Clark said: “I’m incredibly proud of what’s been achieved. We’ve executed a complicated carve-out all during the pandemic and completed subsequent divestments in fairly short order, particularly given the subdued global M&A [mergers and acquisitions] activity we have seen over the last couple of years.

“It’s a reflection of the quality of those businesses that we were able to do that. I’m happy to be handing over the reins to Thomas and I have huge confidence in him and the team going forwards”