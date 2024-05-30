Vysus ‘anchored in Aberdeen’ says new CEO as he commits to the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Vysus ‘anchored in Aberdeen’ says new CEO as he commits to the north-east

By Ryan Duff
30/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by KoreroOutgoing Vysus Group CEO David Clark (left) and Thomas Aas Saethre, new boss of Vysus Consulting.
Outgoing Vysus Group CEO David Clark (left) and Thomas Aas Saethre, new boss of Vysus Consulting.

“The Vysus story is anchored in Aberdeen,” the firm’s incoming boss Thomas Aas Saethre said as he committed to the north-east of Scotland.

The firm’s former senior vice president Mr Saethre took the reins at the start of the month as Vysus Consulting’s chief executive of three years, David Clark, stepped down.

Mr Saethre said: “We have a hugely experienced and capable team in the city which continues to support our clients who are active in the North Sea.”

The new boss praised the north-east team’s “wealth of expertise,” outlining that he aims to leverage this while the firm makes “a clear shift in where we are focusing our attention.”

He added: “Our people in Aberdeen, Bristol, and Manchester – many of whom are internationally respected in their fields – remain just as much an integral part of our team as they always have.

“I’m extremely excited for the future for the whole of Vysus Group. We have a great journey to go on with a great team and great opportunities. It’s in our hands to make this a success.”

Recent Vysus divestments

Vysus has completed a series of divestments over the last three years, selling off several non-core parts of its business.

Recent sell-offs included the sale of ModuSpec to a Singaporean buyer last month, and the 2022 sale of its Senergy Wells business to Aberdeen’s Elemental Energies.

While the company has seen a reduction in its overall headcount to around 325 staff due to the recent sales, it expects to hire at least 40 people by the end of 2024.

When it was announced that Mr Saethre would take the helm the firm said it would be expanding its market share across renewables, hydrogen, nuclear, low carbon, grid and complex process industries.

However, it reassured clients that oil and gas would remain a core part of its business.

Mr Saethre commented: “We are in lots of interesting markets and future-proofed markets across multiple, integrated sectors such as hydrogen, grid connectivity, renewables, nuclear, CCUS, ammonia, as well as oil and gas.

“Now, as a pure-play consultancy, we can serve one market with multiple services.”

The new boss pointed to grid connection for oil and gas and wind farms as an area of focus as well as “risk management support across the board from renewables and hydrogen to the transmission network and traditional oil and gas assets.”

He said that the diversity of consulting services Vysus offers “positions us in a strong place to service customers across the globe” while realising local challenges.

The new Vysus CEO explained:“The story in Scandinavia and the Nordics is very different from that of the UK. Likewise in Australia, we’re seeing, and in the USA and North America we are seeing investment in all sectors such as LNG, Nuclear, but also in the process industry in general.”

Outgoing boss ‘incredibly proud’ of Vysus

vysus elemental energies
Vysus Group’s David Clark

As the sun set on David Clark’s time in charge of the Aberdeen-baed firm, he said that he has “huge confidence” in his successor and the team he’ll be leaving behind.

Mr Clark said: “I’m incredibly proud of what’s been achieved. We’ve executed a complicated carve-out all during the pandemic and completed subsequent divestments in fairly short order, particularly given the subdued global M&A [mergers and acquisitions] activity we have seen over the last couple of years.

“It’s a reflection of the quality of those businesses that we were able to do that. I’m happy to be handing over the reins to Thomas and I have huge confidence in him and the team going forwards”

Recommended for you

Tags