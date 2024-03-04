Kent signs five-year global commissioning deal with BP

Kent has signed a five-year commissioning framework agreement with BP which will see it support a range of global projects.

The award, the value of which was not disclosed, will see Kent specialists “fully integrated” within BP’s commissioning and completions management team.

Staff will help ensure a standardised approach across the business, and assist commissioning delivery. The framework agreement extends to the end of 2028, with a possible extension. The services will be executed by Kent’s CCS Centre of Excellence as well as regional operations.

The commissioning areas covered include major oil and gas process facilities – both fixed and floating – across the upstream, downstream, and midstream businesses.

In energy transition Kent will help support blue and green hydrogen efforts, sustainable aviation fuel, biofuels and carbon capture facilities.

Notably, Kent said its experience in end-to-end CCS services were key to the award.

Other projects include occasional modifications in oil and gas, refining and brownfield sites, as well as other ad hoc commissioning support.

Commenting on the award, Kent’s chief operating officer Tush Doshi said: “We are proud to strengthen our longstanding relationship with BP. This framework agreement is a testament to our team’s world-class approach and ability to deliver results across the value chain

“We look forward to working with BP to achieve best-in-class commissioning performance.”

John Kennedy, VP project management at BP, added: “Transforming our approach to commissioning delivery is a key factor in BP’s mission to continuously improve project delivery.

“This agreement is an enabler to that mission, leveraging Kent’s CCS capability throughout the lifecycle of projects, and building on a long-term relationship that has contributed to successful delivery across our global portfolio, including projects in Azerbaijan, Egypt and Trinidad.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Kent comprises several former oil and gas service businesses including SNC-Lavalin, Atkins and Houston Offshore Engineering.

Backed by global energy investment firm Bluewater since 2015, last summer it was acquired by Middle East contracting firm Nesma & Partners, in a deal which completed last month.