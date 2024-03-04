Kent signs five-year global commissioning deal with BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Kent signs five-year global commissioning deal with BP

By Andrew Dykes
04/03/2024, 5:20 pm
© KentPost Thumbnail

Kent has signed a five-year commissioning framework agreement with BP which will see it support a range of global projects.

The award, the value of which was not disclosed, will see Kent specialists “fully integrated” within BP’s commissioning and completions management team.

Staff will help ensure a standardised approach across the business, and assist commissioning delivery. The framework agreement extends to the end of 2028, with a possible extension. The services will be executed by Kent’s CCS Centre of Excellence as well as regional operations.

The commissioning areas covered include major oil and gas process facilities  – both fixed and floating – across the upstream, downstream, and midstream businesses.

In energy transition Kent will help support blue and green hydrogen efforts, sustainable aviation fuel, biofuels and carbon capture facilities.

Notably, Kent said its experience in end-to-end CCS services were key to the award.

Other projects include occasional modifications in oil and gas, refining and brownfield sites, as well as other ad hoc commissioning support.

Commenting on the award, Kent’s chief operating officer Tush Doshi said: “We are proud to strengthen our longstanding relationship with BP. This framework agreement is a testament to our team’s world-class approach and ability to deliver results across the value chain

“We look forward to working with BP to achieve best-in-class commissioning performance.”

John Kennedy, VP project management at BP, added: “Transforming our approach to commissioning delivery is a key factor in BP’s mission to continuously improve project delivery.

“This agreement is an enabler to that mission, leveraging Kent’s CCS capability throughout the lifecycle of projects, and building on a long-term relationship that has contributed to successful delivery across our global portfolio, including projects in Azerbaijan, Egypt and Trinidad.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Kent comprises several former oil and gas service businesses including SNC-Lavalin, Atkins and Houston Offshore Engineering.

Backed by global energy investment firm Bluewater since 2015, last summer it was acquired by Middle East contracting firm Nesma & Partners, in a deal which completed last month.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts