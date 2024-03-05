Salamander floating wind partners with Scottish universities on marine environment study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Salamander floating wind partners with Scottish universities on marine environment study

By Mathew Perry
05/03/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by BW IdeolA floating offshore wind turbine.
The team behind the Salamander floating offshore wind project will partner with two Scottish universities to study the impact of floating windfarms on marine ecosystems.

The 100MW Salamander project is a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue
Group and Subsea7 and will be located 20 miles off the coast of Peterhead.

Working alongside experts at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Environmental Research Institute and the University of Aberdeen, the Salamander team will deploy marine sensors to monitor fish presence and behaviour at the site.

The PREDICT 2.0 initiative aims to develop a better understanding of fish migration patterns.

The ramp up of offshore renewables could see more than half of Scottish fishing grounds lost by 2050, creating a need for more information on the potential impacts on fish and their predators.

Floating offshore wind marine impact

Salamander project director Hugh Yendole said the team is proud to be collaborating on the research project.

“As a stepping stone project, part of our role is to prepare the industry to deliver for the renewable needs of the future, and this study will provide real insight into how we can do so in the most sustainable way possible,” Mr Yendole said.

© Supplied by Big Partnership
A map showing the location of the planned Salamander floating offshore wind project.

“Projections place offshore wind at the centre of the Scottish energy mix in the coming years, and we are keen to ensure this is done in a way that protects our planet as well as our people.”

Associate professor of energy at UHI Dr Benjamin Williamson said marine sensing is “vital” to understand the environment around floating offshore wind farms.

“Robust information and evidence are needed to inform where offshore wind developments should be located to better protect marine ecosystems,” he said.

The second phase aims to further researchers’ understanding of fish migration patterns and monitoring techniques, building on work conducted as part of the original PREDICT programme.

The Salamander project forms part of the Scottish Government’s INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas) leasing round and could be “in the water” as early as 2028.

 

 

 

