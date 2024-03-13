Energy industry’s methane emissions near record despite pledges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Energy industry’s methane emissions near record despite pledges

By Bloomberg
13/03/2024, 6:52 am Updated: 13/03/2024, 8:02 am
© Supplied by iStockA flare stack.
A flare stack.

Global methane emissions from fossil fuels held near a record high last year, the International Energy Agency said in its annual Methane Tracker report, renewing concerns that governments and industry aren’t doing enough to stem releases of the devastating greenhouse gas.

While the analysis highlighted progress in some places, on the whole it suggests global oil, gas and coal producers and governments are falling short of promises to cut methane emissions, directly jeopardizing global efforts to limit climate change. The fossil fuel industry must cut methane emissions 75% by 2030, the IEA said, in order to be on pace for net zero emissions in 2050, which aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Cumulative methane emissions from the energy sector remained near a 2019 record, though fossil fuel output is higher. The report stressed how methane releases from coal, oil and gas operations can be curbed through changes in operator behaviour, equipment upgrades and capture technology. Those interventions would require an estimated $170 billion in investment by the end of the decade, or roughly 5% of the industry’s 2023 income.

north sea emissions © Shutterstock
A flare boom on an offshore oil rig in the North Sea.

“If we can’t make real progress on cutting down on methane it’s going to be impossible to limit warming to 1.5 degrees,” said Christophe McGlade, head of the IEA’s energy supply unit and lead author of the report. “While emissions are still high, in our view 2024 is going to be a watershed moment for action and transparency.”

Momentum to curb methane is growing and commitments to do so have increased even if they have yet to translate into significant cuts. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, the world’s largest private and state-sector oil companies, led a pledge by 50 oil and gas producers at the COP28 climate summit to reduce emissions from their own operations and stem releases of methane to near zero by 2030, though they didn’t agree to cut production at all.

Oil, gas and coal operators have never had more tools or incentives available to help curb their emissions, McGlade said, citing the work of the United Nations’ International Methane Emissions Observatory and growing opportunities snuff out leaks quickly. Large methane releases — the kind typically associated with big leaks — grew 50% last year, “a worrying trend,” according to the IEA report.

“It’s very often the case that once a leak is detected, once we know that it’s occurring, it can be quite quick and quite easy to stop,” he said. “Sometimes someone’s left a latch open on a tank, sometimes it’s a flare that’s gone out and once they are aware that this is happening they can stop it.”

However, the impact of IMEO’s notification system has been limited in part because some countries and operators won’t provide data about locations and types of fossil fuel assets, making it difficult for scientists attribute the emissions or know who to contact.

Not all releases are easy to halt and some of the emissions observed by satellites are planned or come from known hotspots where operators appear unable or unwilling to reduce their emissions. The IEA estimated that fossil fuels generated 120 million metric tons of methane last year and that large leaks contributed about 5 million tons, including a massive release from a natural gas well blowout in Kazakhstan that took more than 200 days for the operator to quash.

