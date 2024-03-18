Aberdeen’s Wellvene forms new partnership in Norway

Aberdeen-based firm Wellvene has formed a partnership expected to generate an additional £1.5m in revenue over the next 12 months.

The north-east engineering and manufacturing business has teamed up with Marwell AS, an integrated completions provider, to expand on Wellvene’s year-on-year success in Norway.

Wellvene says that the move will bring new products to the region’s growing well-intervention market.

Bronson Larkins, managing director of Wellvene, commented: “Following significant contract wins, we look forward to growing and strengthening our presence in Norway alongside Marwell AS.

“Marwell has an excellent reputation for sourcing and providing world-class well-intervention solutions.

“By partnering with them, our range of innovative technologies can reach an even wider audience, helping Norwegian Operators and Service Companies address their well-intervention requirements and optimise plug & abandonment operations.”

As part of its expansion strategy, Wellvene has also announced the creation of new regional roles to support its operations.

Among these positions will be the appointment of a full-time account manager, who will play a pivotal role in driving forward the objectives of the partnership, ensuring seamless collaboration and mutual success between the two companies.

The Aberdeen business opened its doors in 2017 and since then the firm has carried out over 1,100 paid orders and has worked with over 70 clients in Europe, Africa, the USA, the Middle East, the Far East, and the

Mike Williamson, general manager of Marwell, added: “Marwell and Wellvene hold many shared philosophies, and we immediately saw the potential for a powerful partnership in Norway.

“Our integrated solution approach will allow us to provide Wellvene’s value-adding technology to Norwegian operators and support them with dedicated personnel working locally in Stavanger.”