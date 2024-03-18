Scotland will bear brunt of UK climate change costs – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Scotland will bear brunt of UK climate change costs – watchdog

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/03/2024, 7:14 am Updated: 18/03/2024, 7:14 am
© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCTscotland climate change
The Kincardine floating wind project off Aberdeen.

Scotland will be disproportionately hit by the financial burden of tackling climate change, a watchdog has warned.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission said the Scottish Government would need to spend an average of £1.1bn a year to meet net zero, around 18% of its budget, to meet the “balanced pathway” scenario set out by the UK’s Climate Change Committee.

A greater share of the UK’s reduction in emissions related to forestry and land use needs to take place in Scotland, the SCF warned, meaning the “fiscal burden” could hit it “disproportionately”.

At present the UK Government is committed to net zero by 2050, while Scotland is aiming for 2045.

The commission’s chair, professor Graeme Roy, said: “What matters for the Scottish budget are the differences between Scotland and the UK. It is clear that one major difference is the greater contribution of forestry and land use in Scotland.

“To better assess the fiscal risks facing the Scottish Government, we need more information from both governments about their plans for tackling all aspects of the climate change challenge.

“Handling not just the achievement of net zero and the future adaptation challenges, but also their fiscal consequences is a shared endeavour that needs to be managed well by both Scottish and UK Governments.”

Workforce warning

The watchdog highlighted a risk in the Labour market – namely the oil and gas industry in Scotland – over net zero.

It pointed to a report from the Robert Gordon University noting that if net zero targets were met, then new job opportunities would arise in renewables, allowing the industry to expand.

However “this effect is not guaranteed”, it said.

“A more rapid decline in the oil and gas industry combined with a slower energy transition would mean a reduction in the workforce involved in offshore energy.”

Growth in sectors like hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and battery manufacturing are possible, it said, but it needs to be enabled by “clear signals and strong incentives from governments”.

