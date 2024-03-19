Aberdeen’s ASCO lands trio of contracts worth more than £20 million

Aberdeen-headquartered ASCO has been awarded three contracts with energy industry heavy hitters with a combined value of over £20 million.

The logistics and materials management company has renewed contracts with BP, TotalEnergies and Centrica Energy Storage with each lasting up to three years.

ASCO has been appointed by energy supermajors TotalEnergies and BP to supply a fully integrated service to support each operator across the North East of Scotland.

The firm said it will utilise its service lines from quayside operations, materials management, ship agency, road transport, aviation and environmental services including Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM).

ASCO currently employs around 1,500 people to carry out operations in over 60 locations globally. The firm was asked if the latest trio of contracts will see it take on any more staff.

Late last year the north-east business said it plans to increase profitability by 50% over the next five years. At the time it added that the majority of its returns will be coming from new energies by 2030.

Fraser Stewart, ASCO’s chief commercial officer said: “This trio of major contract extensions is testament to the high calibre of service we have provided to these three clients.

“Our proven track record, as well as industry knowledge and specialist service offering have gained ASCO a solid reputation for quality service that is both cost and time efficient.

“This has allowed us to develop a strong and trusted relationship with each of these clients. These partnerships demonstrate the value ASCO provides with our services in the UK energy sector.”

© Supplied by Centrica

The firm’s deal with Centrica sees it reappointed as a logistics provider to support onshore and offshore operations, maintenance and project activities.

Under its multi-million-pound contract, ASCO will manage services from multiple UK Centrica Energy Storage, including manned and unmanned offshore instillations.

The Aberdeen firm will provide management of warehousing, waste management and logistics services under the contract.

ASCO will be working with Centrica as it looks to invest up to £2 billion over the coming decade to redevelop the Rough field and make it hydrogen-ready.

Centrica shared plans its Rough gas storage field running for 40 more years, these plans include “ensuring that infrastructure is hydrogen ready,” Mike Orley, chief of staff at Centrica Storage said at Subsea Expo 2023.