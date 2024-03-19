Oil firm which said Aberdeen has ‘whinge and whine culture’ to be merged with rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil firm which said Aberdeen has ‘whinge and whine culture’ to be merged with rival

By Allister Thomas
19/03/2024, 7:49 am Updated: 19/03/2024, 9:30 am
Dril-Quip, Stoneywood Park Dyce.

Dril-Quip, an oilfield services firm which achieved notoriety in north-east Scotland during the height of the Covid pandemic, is to be combined with fellow firm Innovex.

The new company, which will be called Innovex and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is expected to create $30m of annual synergy savings within 24 months, the pair said.

Both boards have approved the deal which is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Dril-Quip has not yet responded to a request for confirmation on what implications there may be for the workforce, and specifically for those employed in north-east Scotland.

‘Whinge and Whine Culture’

Dril-Quip achieved notoriety in the north-east energy sector in 2021 when, as it was discussing headcount levels, bosses said in a leaked video that Aberdeen has a “whinge and whine culture”.

Jeff Bird, who remains CEO today, said Aberdeen had become “the lowest common denominator” in the video, which was recorded as the sector was facing the Covid pandemic and an oil price crash.

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Dril-Quip was estimating it would make around 130 people redundant from its Dyce facility in Aberdeen.

Workers were told in 2021 that the firm’s subsea trees centre of excellence was being moved from Aberdeen to Houston.

It’s not clear how many people are now part of the Aberdeen operation for Dril-Quip, which had around 200 in 2020.

Dril-Quip merger with Innovex

Post-merger, Dril-Quip shareholders will own around 52% of the new company, and Innovex will hold 48%.

Innovex is owned by private equity group Amberjack Capital Partners which, at closing, will hold 43% of the combined firm.

Dril-Quip said the move will accelerate its expansion in the Canadian and US onshore markets, and increase its global scale across Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Upon closing, Innovex CEO Adam Anderson will become chief executive of the combined firm.

Jeff Bird, current CEO of Dril-Quip, said: “The multi-decade legacy and strong reputation of Dril-Quip’s technology, brand and expertise, paired with the customer-centric, innovative and execution-oriented cultures of both companies will help us continue to manufacture and deliver innovative products and service to our customers and create opportunities for our employees.”

