Oil & Gas

Boyden acquires FWB’s Aberdeen energy practice

By Ryan Duff
19/03/2024, 8:06 am Updated: 19/03/2024, 8:35 am
© Supplied by -boyden fwb
L: Nick Robeson, managing director UK at Boyden and Scott Black, managing director of FWB Park Brown.

Talent advisory firm Boyden has acquired FWB’s energy practice in Scotland for an undisclosed sum.

Following the acquisition, Boyden will take over FWB’s base at 20 Golden Square in Aberdeen and “fully intends to expand our capability across the full spectrum of oil, gas, renewables and energy related service industries in line with our global footprint”.

Scott Black, managing director of FWB, said: “Our decision to sell the Aberdeen business completes a process began in 2020 when we sold our US Energy business.”

Boyden said the acquisition strengthens its ability to service its clients in the oil and gas, renewables and mining sectors.

Mr Black continued: “FWB are delighted to announce the sale of our UK Oil, Gas and Energy Practice to Boyden.

“We would like to thank the team for the significant contribution made over many years following the acquisition of Park Brown International in 2014.

“We wish John Cameron and the team all the very best. This transaction delivers a great new home for the business and its people, enabling FWB to fully focus on what we regard to be our core sectors and markets across the UK and internationally.”

FWB is a professional services company that specialises in executive research and advises firms on how to identify and recruit for board level and senior management positions.

Nick Robeson, managing partner for Boyden in the UK & Ireland, sad: “We are delighted to have come to an agreement with FWB to acquire their Aberdeen based Oil, Gas and Energy practice.

“Boyden’s global footprint in Energy was highly attractive to John Cameron, who will now join our rapidly developing UK business as Managing Partner of our Energy Practice, along with Peter Roberts, Nia Lynch-Cryle, Keiran Whyte and Jemma Knight.”

John Cameron, now managing partner for Boyden’s Energy Practice added: “I am hugely grateful to everyone at FWB for the last 8 years.

“This is a great move for me, my team and our clients, many of whom will directly benefit from Boyden’s global platform.”

