Four people dead and one missing after Perenco fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Four people dead and one missing after Perenco fire

By Ryan Duff
21/03/2024, 9:41 am Updated: 21/03/2024, 9:49 am
© Supplied by PerencoPerenco is drilling with the Banba rig to appraise its Hylia SW discovery
The Perenco operated Banba jack-up in Gabon.

A fire has broken out on a Perenco oil platform off the coast of Gabon, leaving four people dead and another missing.

The incident took place at around 3.25pm on Wednesday local time at the Simba field, during a workover a workover operation on the Becuna rig operated by Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon.

Perenco said: “The area has been secured, the fire has been placed under control and all personnel on the platform who were not injured have been moved to a safe location.”

Following the accident that took place during an intervention inside the well, seven of the 12 people onboard were successfully evacuated.

Of those saved from the rig, one crew member suffered a leg injury that caused them to be hospitalised and another was transported to Gabon’s capital of Libreville after suffering a “severe burn.”

The social media update from the Republic of Gabon’s Ministry of Oil and Gas shared the Minister of Petroleum, Marcel ABÉKÉ’s condolences for those who lost their lives and the families of the victims.

The government department is said to be working with Perenco to investigate the incident and support the families affected.

The Ministry of Oil and Gas said that it will share “the circumstances that led to this accident, and the lessons that must be learned from it” at a later date.

The operator added: “Perenco has activated its emergency response procedure and is working closely with the emergency services and the relevant authorities. Further information will be made available as soon as possible.”

Last year Tollow transferred part of its existing percentage of the Simba assets to Perenco.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts