Shetland’s Voar heads to Norway with takeover of Inkster Marine

Shetland-based consultancy and engineering services company Voar will take over Norway’s Inkster Marine under a new deal.

The merger will see Inkster Marine become a Voar group company as part of an equity exchange.

Voar offers services to support project delivery across the energy sectors, specialising in offshore renewable projects and clean fuel use in marine settings.

Inkster Marine specialises in clean marine fuel systems, including design, integration and commissioning of Hydrogen Based Fuel Systems.

Voar Managing Director Daniel Gear commented: “This merger brings together a set of very complementary teams and track records, strengthening Voar’s service offer as well as our geographic reach.”

He added: “Inkster Marine bring onboard deep technical expertise in clean marine fuels. Voar undertake strategic studies in this area, considering the potential in different markets and locations. Through this merger, we are now in a position to provide technical safety expertise directly to ship designers, ship owners and shipyards, across all stages of newbuild vessel projects and for the associated shoreside facilities.

Inkster Marine founder Richard Inkster said: “Soon after establishing in 2016 we saw the shift in marine fuels coming and took a strategic decision to focus on this. Our success in the sector has been built on taking prior experience in LNG and novel system design and commissioning, and applying it to the fuels of the future: hydrogen, methanol and other alternative fuels.

“This merger means that Inkster Marine team joins a broader Voar team working across offshore renewables, hydrogen and clean marine fuel projects. We are looking forward to growing into new markets and playing our part in the maritime energy transition.”