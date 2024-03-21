Shetland’s Voar heads to Norway with takeover of Inkster Marine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shetland’s Voar heads to Norway with takeover of Inkster Marine

By Michael Behr
21/03/2024, 11:02 am Updated: 21/03/2024, 11:56 am
© Supplied by Voar
Voar Managing Director Daniel Gear

Shetland-based consultancy and engineering services company Voar will take over Norway’s Inkster Marine under a new deal.

The merger will see Inkster Marine become a Voar group company as part of an equity exchange.

Voar offers services to support project delivery across the energy sectors, specialising in offshore renewable projects and clean fuel use in marine settings.

Inkster Marine specialises in clean marine fuel systems, including design, integration and commissioning of Hydrogen Based Fuel Systems.

Voar Managing Director Daniel Gear commented: “This merger brings together a set of very complementary teams and track records, strengthening Voar’s service offer as well as our geographic reach.”

He added: “Inkster Marine bring onboard deep technical expertise in clean marine fuels. Voar undertake strategic studies in this area, considering the potential in different markets and locations. Through this merger, we are now in a position to provide technical safety expertise directly to ship designers, ship owners and shipyards, across all stages of newbuild vessel projects and for the associated shoreside facilities.

Inkster Marine founder Richard Inkster said: “Soon after establishing in 2016 we saw the shift in marine fuels coming and took a strategic decision to focus on this. Our success in the sector has been built on taking prior experience in LNG and novel system design and commissioning, and applying it to the fuels of the future: hydrogen, methanol and other alternative fuels.

“This merger means that Inkster Marine team joins a broader Voar team working across offshore renewables, hydrogen and clean marine fuel projects. We are looking forward to growing into new markets and playing our part in the maritime energy transition.”

