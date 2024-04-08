Norway labour union reaches wage deal to avert large-scale strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Norway labour union reaches wage deal to avert large-scale strike

By Bloomberg
08/04/2024, 7:55 am Updated: 08/04/2024, 7:57 am
© Bloombergnorway union
The Karsto natural gas production facility in Norway.

Norway’s employers and the largest private-sector trade union clinched an agreement on wages with the help of the state mediator, averting a wide-ranging strike.

The Federation of Norwegian Industries reached a deal in overtime with the Fellesforbundet union for a wage increase of 5.2%, the union said in a statement. The central bank forecast annual wage growth of 4.9% this year in its March monetary policy report. Parat, a smaller union, hasn’t yet reached an agreement and will continue mediated talks, it said in a separate statement on Sunday.

The uncertainty regarding wage developments remains a key factor for Norwegian policymakers who last month signaled they will probably hold off cutting borrowing costs from a 16-year high of 4.5% until the autumn, most likely September.

The unions had sought increases in wages that would exceed price growth — projected at 4.1% by a government committee — after a decline in inflation-adjusted pay in the past two years.

The mainland economy, helped by a robust labor market, has remained more resilient in past months than expected, while a weak krone may also factor into delaying the first cut.

The two unions represent parts of the manufacturing industry exposed to international competition. In Norway, the outcome of these talks sets the starting point for wage negotiations in other sectors.

