Final investment decision taken on Brasse

A group of Norweigan oil and gas firms have made a final investment decision (FID) on its Brasse field in the northern North Sea.

The field is set to be renamed Bestla and will be a tie-back to the nearby production facilities at the Brage field.

The OKEA ASA-operated Bestla is estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in recoverable reserves and is expected to come on stream as early as the first half of 2027.

However, this time frame hinges on government approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO) which is set to be delivered later this month.

DNO owns a 39.3% stake in the project with OKEA ASA claiming a further 39.3% and Lime Petroleum and M Vest Energy controlling 17% and 4.4% respectively.

The four firms are partners in the OKEA-operated Brage field.

Discovered in 2016 and appraised by five wells in 2017-2019, Bestla will be developed with a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage platform, located around eight miles away.

Brage will serve as the host facility for production, processing, and export, DNO shared.

The Norweigan oil and gas operator also shared that Bestla is projected to add an estimated 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a net basis to DNO’s peak production.

The firm also added that Brestla will enable the Brage partners to “squeeze” more oil and gas out of its currently operating field.

DNO has two other new fields under development offshore Norway, namely Andvare (wich it owns a 32% stake in) and Berling (30%).

By long-standing practice, all Norwegian oil and gas fields carry Norse, Nordic or Norwegian names.

In Norse myth, Bestla is Brage’s grandmother.

In 2o22 OKEA struck a deal with DNO Norge to take a 50% stake in the Brasse licence.

OKEA dishes out EPCIC contract to Aker Solutions

An engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract has been handed to Aker Solutions for Bestla.

The tie back will require modifications to be made to the Brage platform, Aker explained.

The firm has already carried front end engineering design (FEED) and it now aims to to prepare the topside of the platform for receiving oil and gas from the Brasse field.

Aker Solutions described the value of the contract as “sizeable”.

The firm deems contracts valued between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion as being sizeable.

Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ life cycle segment, said: “We are continuing to develop a long-term partnership with OKEA as a preferred supplier.

“Our experience of working as an integrator in projects alongside OKEA, OneSubsea and Subsea7 has shown that together, we are able to find feasible solutions to maximize the utilization of resources in mature areas in a profitable manner.

“The tieback will contribute to energy security in Europe.”