Final investment decision taken on Brasse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Final investment decision taken on Brasse

By Ryan Duff
08/04/2024, 8:06 am Updated: 08/04/2024, 9:14 am
© DNOThe Oseberg field or Brage platform (pictured).
The Oseberg field or Brage platform (pictured).

A group of Norweigan oil and gas firms have made a final investment decision (FID) on its Brasse field in the northern North Sea.

The field is set to be renamed Bestla and will be a tie-back to the nearby production facilities at the Brage field.

The OKEA ASA-operated Bestla is estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in recoverable reserves and is expected to come on stream as early as the first half of 2027.

However, this time frame hinges on government approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO) which is set to be delivered later this month.

DNO owns a 39.3% stake in the project with OKEA ASA claiming a further 39.3% and Lime Petroleum and M Vest Energy controlling 17% and 4.4% respectively.

The four firms are partners in the OKEA-operated Brage field.

Discovered in 2016 and appraised by five wells in 2017-2019, Bestla will be developed with a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage platform, located around eight miles away.

Brage will serve as the host facility for production, processing, and export, DNO shared.

The Norweigan oil and gas operator also shared that Bestla is projected to add an estimated 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a net basis to DNO’s peak production.

The firm also added that Brestla will enable the Brage partners to “squeeze” more oil and gas out of its currently operating field.

DNO has two other new fields under development offshore Norway, namely Andvare (wich it owns a 32% stake in) and Berling (30%).

By long-standing practice, all Norwegian oil and gas fields carry Norse, Nordic or Norwegian names.

In Norse myth, Bestla is Brage’s grandmother.

In 2o22 OKEA struck a deal with DNO Norge to take a 50% stake in the Brasse licence.

OKEA dishes out EPCIC contract to Aker Solutions

An engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract has been handed to Aker Solutions for Bestla.

The tie back will require modifications to be made to the Brage platform, Aker explained.

The firm has already carried front end engineering design (FEED) and it now aims to to prepare the topside of the platform for receiving oil and gas from the Brasse field.

Aker Solutions described the value of the contract as “sizeable”.

The firm deems contracts valued between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion as being sizeable.

Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ life cycle segment, said: “We are continuing to develop a long-term partnership with OKEA as a preferred supplier.

“Our experience of working as an integrator in projects alongside OKEA, OneSubsea and Subsea7 has shown that together, we are able to find feasible solutions to maximize the utilization of resources in mature areas in a profitable manner.

“The tieback will contribute to energy security in Europe.”

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts