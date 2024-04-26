Reed & Mackay commits to energy sector with new tech and senior appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reed & Mackay commits to energy sector with new tech and senior appointment

By Reporter
26/04/2024, 1:50 pm Updated: 26/04/2024, 1:59 pm
© Supplied by Reed & MackayPost Thumbnail

Reed & Mackay has announced plans to deliver further value to its client base within the Energy and Marine sector.

The firm’s significant investment includes the launch of new bespoke technology and the appointment of a general manager, energy and marine, based in Aberdeen, Scotland.

With 60 years of experience managing complex travel programmes, and over a decade of energy and marine expertise, Reed & Mackay has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses operating in this dynamic industry.

The new bespoke technology enables specialised energy and marine consultants to operate with greater efficiency by automating aspects of the booking process for large-scale crew rotations and facilitating competitive fare sourcing.

It also provides readily accessible client-friendly crew eligibility letters and crew change confirmations through the client portal.

Additionally, crew identification technology streamlines reporting and invoicing for clients, allowing them to drill down to individual crew costs, further enhancing the comprehensive support offered by the enhanced service platform.

Reed & Mackay’s dedicated service sets it apart in the sector and provides a one-stop-shop for energy and marine companies looking for a combined corporate travel, crew mobilisation and events offering.

With over 15 years’ experience, Reed & Mackay’s expert consultants bring creative solutions to the complex logistics for this sector, including transportation to remote locations and large-scale crew rotations with short deadlines.

The company is proud to announce the appointment of Graeme Fyvie as general manager of energy and marine.

Mr Fyvie, with 30 years of industry experience and 11 years of tenure at Reed & Mackay, brings invaluable insight and expertise to his new role.

Based in Aberdeen, Fyvie’s location ensures a deep understanding of the nuances within the Energy and Marine sector.

Fred Stratford, Global CEO, Reed & Mackay, said: “For over a decade, Reed & Mackay has provided services to Energy and Marine companies, addressing their industry-specific and intricate travel needs.

“We have diligently honed our understanding of this sector and strategically invested to meet the evolving demands of our clients.

“With our proprietary technology, dedicated Aberdeen office and a newly appointed, dedicated General Manager, we are in a fantastic position to provide an enhanced service offering for this vital sector.”

Graeme Fyvie added: “I’m proud to be taking on the role of general manager, energy and marine at Reed & Mackay.

“Providing best-in-class service for complex multinational companies is where Reed & Mackay excels, and we have a long-established understanding of the complexities of the energy and marine sector.

“We have dedicated significant resources to creating valuable solutions for the industry, and I am excited to now be ready to execute our elevated service offering.”

With a proven track record of success and a commitment to innovation, Reed & Mackay continues to set the standard for exceptional service delivery in this dynamic industry.

In 2024, Reed & Mackay’s consistently high CSAT (customer satisfaction) scores of 97% and above saw them recognised as a service leader by Front.

The Game Changer award highlights companies which have an average CSAT score that surpasses industry benchmarks by 9 points.

