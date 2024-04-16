SNP blasts “betrayal” of North East over energy civil servant jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

SNP blasts “betrayal” of North East over energy civil servant jobs

Four SNP MPs have called on the UK government to explain the confusion over the number of energy civil servants headed for Aberdeen.
By Mathew Perry
16/04/2024, 2:13 pm Updated: 16/04/2024, 2:22 pm
© Supplied by Parliament.tvtidal cfd
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, in the House of Commons.

A group of four Westminster SNP MPs have expressed their “disappointment and anger” that just 35 energy civil servant roles will be relocated to Aberdeen by 2027.

Following last year’s announcement of a second headquarters for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in Aberdeen, media reports suggested 200 roles would be relocated to the North East.

Conservative Minister for the Cabinet Office John Glen MP also told the BBC that “hundreds more” energy civil servants would come to Aberdeen.

But after Energy Voice revealed the number of roles headed to Aberdeen last week, SNP First Minister Humza Yousaf said it was another “Westminster betrayal of the North East”.

SNP express ‘disappointment and anger’

Now, a group of four SNP Westminster MPs, including the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Kirsty Blackman, Richard Thomson, and Dave Doogan, have written to express their “disappointment and anger” over the decision to relocate just 35 roles, “rather than the ‘hundreds’ that [the] government took great care to brief would be the case”.

UK government aberdeen energy © Wullie Marr/ DCT
In December last year it was reported that 200 DESNZ civil servants were due to be relocated to the Granite City. The actual figure is closer to 35.

In the letter, addressed to Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, nuclear and renewables minister Andrew Bowie, and Mr Glen, the four SNP MPs called on the UK government to explain the confusion over the number of DESNZ roles being moved to Aberdeen.

“It provides further evidence – as if any were needed – of the chasm between what your party in government says it will do for the North East of Scotland and its key industries, and what little it delivers in reality,” the letter stated.

“It is clear that the vast difference between the number of DESNZ jobs that the UK
Government indicated would be relocated to Aberdeen relative to the number of jobs now being delivered can only be explained by bad faith; incompetence; a change in policy; or some combination of the three.

“We look forward to receiving your explanation as to why your Government is failing to deliver on the expectations that it took such care to stoke at the time.”

SNP blasts ‘betrayal’ of North East

Taken alongside shortfalls in ‘Levelling Up’ funding and slow progress on the ‘Acorn’ carbon capture and storage project, the SNP MPs said the DESNZ revelation is the latest “betrayal” of the North East of Scotland.

Last week, a DESNZ spokesperson said: “Hosting our second headquarters in Aberdeen underlines the importance of north east Scotland in our net zero transition.

“While we never committed to a specific number of roles in the city, the headquarters already has over 100 staff, and our ambition is to increase this by a third by March 2027.

“An Aberdeen base puts those working in the department closer to those working in the crucial oil gas and renewables industries – both the companies and the tens of thousands of their workers who play a vital role in our energy supply.”

 

