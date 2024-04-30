Exxon traders rejecting london move face job cuts, unions say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Exxon traders rejecting london move face job cuts, unions say

By Bloomberg
30/04/2024, 6:43 am
ExxonMobil

Some traders working for Exxon Mobil are set to lose their jobs because they don’t want to move from Brussels to London, according to a statement from its unions.

The majority of Brussels-based trading staff at the oil giant said in an internal union-led survey that they won’t move to the British capital because of “uncompetitive” pay and a “lack of flexibility,” according to a joint statement from the unions. As many as 37 trading employees will get fired as a result, it added.

“As we continue to strengthen our trading community, London provides better proximity to trading activities, trading talent pool, and will support our evolution as a trading organization,” a spokesperson of Exxon said in an emailed statement.

The company did not address the unions’ allegations of job cuts, saying only that, “we remain open to resolving the situation.”

Earlier this year, Exxon asked its Belgian traders to relocate to the UK after it created a new global trading division to merge dispersed teams under the same business unit.

The move is part of a major expansion in trading for the oil company, which historically has not taken on as much risk as European rivals Shell and BP.

While many of Exxon’s trading staff are already in Britain, the oil giant still has people working on petroleum products and biofuel in Brussels, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Employees in London would be expected to be in the office five days a week, and anyone who refuses to move will be laid off, the person said.

The company previously relocated UK traders from the commuter town of Leatherhead to central London as part of its plan to attract talent.

It also introduced a new compensation structure that would pay some traders cash bonuses.

More than 300 Exxon employees — about a third of its workforce — have departed from their jobs in Brussels over a three-year period, according to the statement from the Association of Employees, Technicians and Managers, the General Confederation of Liberal Trade Unions of Belgium, and the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions.

Union representatives have planned a protest outside the company’s Europe, Africa and Middle East headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

