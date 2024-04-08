Exxon on track with UK refinery expansion just as others shut capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

Exxon on track with UK refinery expansion just as others shut capacity

By Bloomberg
08/04/2024, 4:26 pm
© BloombergFawley oil refinery near Southampton, UK.
Fawley oil refinery near Southampton, UK.

The bulk of new diesel supply stemming from a $1 billion expansion at the UK’s largest oil refinery operated by Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) will be available in the first quarter of 2025.

A new production facility at the Fawley refinery on the south coast of England will initially be geared to production of diesel, helping to reduce imports of the fuel into the UK. It could be reconfigured at a later point to make conventional jet fuel or sustainable aviation fuel from vegetable oils. It will also allow for more petrochemicals output.

“There is a lot of molecular magic we can do with this kit,” Nick Bone, the head of the plant, said during a site visit last week.

Originally configured as a gasoline-focused site, the project that’s finishing at Fawley, called Fast, will shift its production balance away from the motor fuel toward diesel, jet fuel and chemicals. Exxon has previously said its refining business could move away from gasoline and toward chemicals, where demand growth is forecast to outpace other products in the coming years. Fawley is Exxon’s second-biggest oil-processing facility in Europe, with capacity to process about 270,000 barrels of crude a day.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
The UK Relies Heavily on Fuel Imports | The Fawley project is set to cut the nation’s diesel deliveries from abroad

The Fawley investment includes the construction of what’s known as a hydrotreater. Exxon has also built a plant to make hydrogen, which will be used in diesel production, as well as helping to boost chemicals output at the site.

The investment coincides with forecasts that the European refining industry will shrink in response to waning regional demand for road fuels, coupled with competition from the Middle East and Asia where rivals aren’t subject to carbon levies.

Europe is set to lose crude-processing and diesel-making capacity from 2025, just as the Exxon expansion at Fawley reaches full pelt. PetroIneos Grangemouth in Scotland, as well as Shell Plc Rheinland and BP Plc Gelsenkirchen in Germany, are all scheduled to close or repurpose their big diesel-making machines known as hydrocrackers. All three sites will retain their chemicals operations.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Most New Oil Demand Will Come From Petrochemicals | Growth in consumption by fuel type through 2028

Exxon’s investment also included the expansion of a jet fuel pipeline that runs from the Fawley site to its West London terminal close to Heathrow airport, which is complete. The expanded link allows Exxon to move product including sustainable aviation fuel made by competitors that arrives at Fawley on Europe’s longest privately-owned jetty.

More on Exxon’s plans at Fawley:

  • The new Fast hydrotreater will run on a feedstock known as 0.1% gasoil. It operates at higher pressure than an existing hydrotreater on the site, making it more efficient.
  • Spending in existing facilities that was included in the Fast project will result in some additional fuel supply this year.
  • The new hydrogen plant, which has daily capacity is 55 million standard cubic feet, will push up consumption of natural gas at Fawley. The site’s main source of hydrogen is currently from its reformer.
  • Exxon Fawley is looking at using pellets made from municipal waste to make fuels in the longer term.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts