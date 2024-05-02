Shell earns $7.7bn as oil giant asks shareholder support for reduced climate targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell earns $7.7bn as oil giant asks shareholder support for reduced climate targets

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/05/2024, 8:11 am Updated: 02/05/2024, 8:11 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Shellshell climate targets
Shell CFO Sinead Gorman.

Shell (LON: SHEL) beat analyst forecasts with earnings of $7.7bn in Q1, as the top financial boss asks shareholder support for the oil giant’s reduced climate targets.

Adjusted earnings had been expected in the region of $6.46bn, but the oil giant’s strong oil trading and higher refining margins.

The firm plans to spend $3.5bn in share buybacks over the coming three months to bolster its share price.

It comes as the supermajor gets ready for its AGM later this month, where it will face down criticism of its watered-down emissions targets.

In March, Shell reduced targets for customer emissions from its products, known as Scope 3, for 2030 and “retired” its goal of a 45% reduction by 2035 (against a 2016 baseline) citing “uncertainty in the pace of change in the energy transition.

Shell waters down 2030 emissions targets

.

Activist shareholder group Follow This is leading a resolution backed by 27 investors owning around 5% of Shell urging the company to set tighter  Scope 3 targets aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Reuters reported this week that investor proxy advisory Glass Lewis is backing the resolution.

CFO Sinead Gorman’s first quarter speech has urged shareholders not to support this move on Tuesday 21.

She said: “We ask our shareholders to vote against the alternative resolution. By doing so, our shareholders will be endorsing this management team, our Board and Shell’s aim of being THE investment case through the energy transition.”

Ms Gorman added that shareholders should instead back Shell’s Energy Transition update, which includes the reduced target of cutting customer emissions from oil products sold by shell by 15-20% by 2030.

Recommended for you

Tags