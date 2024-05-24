National Grid plan to sell Grain LNG ‘undermines UK energy security’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

National Grid plan to sell Grain LNG ‘undermines UK energy security’

By Mark Selby
24/05/2024, 2:40 pm
Facilities at the UK's Isle of Grain LNG terminal
Facilities at the UK's Isle of Grain LNG terminal

National Grid’s plan to sell its Grain LNG terminal has sparked concerns among some industry participants, with union UNISON flagging the risks raised by the divestment of an asset of strategic national interest.

“The announcement by US-owned National Grid fundamentally undermines UK energy security. This is a market-driven decision and not in the best interest of the UK,” said UNISON head of energy Donna Rowe-Merriman.

“This decision leaves UK energy security vulnerable. Any decision on the future of Grain LNG and National Grid Ventures must be part of a longer-term view in relation to energy policy and security. Any sale must be a political decision taking account of the impacts on the UK’s future energy security.”

Located on the Isle of Grain in Kent, the LNG import terminal – Europe’s largest such facility – is being expanded and will soon be able to store and deliver enough gas to meet its target of about a third of the UK’s gas demand.

Rowe-Merriman said the UK government must intervene immediately to ensure that no sale takes place before the general election, adding: “Ministers must act now – and not use the dissolution of parliament as an excuse to bury their heads in the sand on important decisions of national energy security.”

On Thursday, National Grid said it would sell Grain LNG in a bid to streamline operations and raise £6.8 billion ($8.7 billion) of capital to help fund a massive investment program.

With the shift to net zero requiring a sweeping overhaul of Britain’s power network, National Grid said it would use the proceeds to expand and strengthen the grid so it could connect new renewables projects and vehicle-charging networks, and shoulder an expected doubling of electricity demand in the push to decarbonise.

“We are… today further evolving our strategy to focus on networks and will therefore be streamlining our business as we announce our intention to sell Grain LNG,” the company said when presenting its 2023/24 business year earnings.

LNG has become a vital source of European gas imports, helping to replace Russian pipeline gas lost following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and damage to the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

