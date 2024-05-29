Longboat warns of risk to Japanese joint venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Longboat warns of risk to Japanese joint venture

By Erikka Askeland
29/05/2024, 7:52 am Updated: 29/05/2024, 5:15 pm
Longboat Energy North Sea
The Deep Sea Yantai is expected to drill Longboat Energy's Lotus (Kjøttkake) exploration well offshore Norway

Longboat Energy (LON: LBE) has warned it risks forfeiting its share in a joint venture with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (JAPEX) due to “disappointing” production from its Norwegian assets.

Shares slumped by 50% in early trading to 9p. By close of play stock prices dropped even further to just over 7p per share, a 59.44% reduction.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the Norway and Malaysia focused energy and production firm said it is “currently exploring all options available” to realise value for shareholders in the Longboat Japex Norge AS (LJN) joint venture, in which Longboat is a 50.1% owner.

The firm has also launched a “detailed review of its cost base” and said it would update  the market n this around the time of its AGM at the end of June.

In today’s update, the firm admitted production from its stakes in the Equinor-operated Statfjord Satellites had been “disappointing”.

It added that production  from January to April this year was “significantly below both Longboat’s internal and operator forecasts”.

In addition to this, Equinor informed Longboat that planned spending on the Statfjord Øst for this year well has almost doubled NK685m ($64m).

The listed firm has admitted the “significant negative impact” on its working capital has made it reliant on funding provided by the joint venture.

It has drawn down $17m of a $100 million facility provided to the LJN joint venture by JAPEX.

However, the Japanese partner has insisted the funding can not be used to fund working capital shortfalls.

As a result, the Longboard has warned: “In the event Longboat cannot meet its share of additional working capital shortfalls at LJN in a timely fashion, the terms of the shareholder agreement and acquisition facility could result in Longboat forfeiting some-or-all of its shares in LJN.”

Longboat CEO Nick Ingrassia remains confident the plan will work.

In the statement, he said: “While Longboat faces a series of near-term financial challenges, I am confident that the steps we are currently taking will allow the slimmed down business to create significant shareholder value from our high-quality positioning in Norway and our emerging portfolio in Malaysia.”

Longboat said the underperformance largely stemmed from “operational issues” associated with well completions on Statfjord Øst. It said two out of the five redevelopment wells drilled in 2023 were still off-line. It added “Equinor is working to rectify these multiple issues utilising an offshore vessel during Q2 and Q3 2024”.

Ingrassia took over the role of CEO from Helge Hammer at the start of the month.

Hammer stepped down from the board of Longboat at the same time on 1 May and became chairman of the LJN.

 

