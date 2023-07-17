Longboat and JAPEX joint venture recieves initial investment of $16 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Longboat and JAPEX joint venture recieves initial investment of $16 million

By Ryan Duff
17/07/2023, 7:33 am
japex longboat energy
Helge Hammer, CEO of Longboat

Longboat Energy and Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX) have formed a joint partnership with an initial investment of around £12.23 million.

The new entity, Longboat JAPEX Norge AS, will use part of the JAPEX investment to repay an intercompany loan of around £3.5 million to Longboat Energy.

Longboat Energy owners a slightly higher share in the joint venture, claiming 50.1%, while JAPEX accounts for the remaining 49.9% of ownership.

JAPEX is set to pay a contingent consideration of $4 million (£3.06m), which will be paid ” toward the end of the year.”

Up to US$30 million depends on a successful discovery at the Velocette well, which is expected to spud in September.

The amount payable under the Velocette Tranche is based on a sliding scale applied to the gross resources approved for development by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Once the transaction is completed, the US$100 million Acquisition Financing Facility to finance acquisitions and associated development costs has been established and is available for drawing by Longboat JAPEX.

Earlier this year it was reported that the Japanese private firm was investing $150m over the course of the next three years for the “exploration, development and acquisition of new interests”.

Helge Hammer, chief executive of Longboat, said: “We are pleased that the creation of the Longboat JAPEX joint venture has completed as scheduled and now look forward to pursuing further acquisitions and opportunities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to follow on from the first joint transaction announced at the beginning of this month.

“In the near term, we are looking forward to the drilling of the high impact Velocette exploration well (JV 20%) which is expected to spud in September.”

JAPEX already has a stake in the Seagull project in the UK North Sea, which it is partnered with BP and Neptune Energy.

However, the decision to focus on Norway for further development of its portfolio is notable in the current tax and investment environment.

