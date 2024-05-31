Workers left thousands short as OEM Group Scotland goes into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Workers left thousands short as OEM Group Scotland goes into administration

By Ryan Duff
31/05/2024, 5:03 pm
OEM's managing director Barry Park
Aberdeen-based oilfield services firm OEM Group Scotland has let go of many of its employees as it goes into administration.

One employee has explained that they have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket in owed wages and expenses.

The Portlethen business, which previously employed 12 people, is no longer actively trading after cash flow pressures.

OEM let go of several members of staff as it went into administration with one former employee telling Energy Voice: “We got a phone call saying we are now redundant immediately nothing more nothing less.”

This came as a shock to staff as the news broke “the day before we were due our wages”.

Five jobs are being retained for an orderly closure of the engine services division of the business and to allow a sale of the rentals business.

The rentals arm remains operational for the off-hire of equipment whilst the administrators seek buyers for its specialist rental fleet of offshore drilling tools.

A person familiar with the matter explained that six offshore engineers, one workshop technician and one office staff were let go on May 21.

‘I have a mortgage and bills over my head’

A member of staff impacted by the process told Energy Voice that they have started hunting for another job.

The former OEM worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they were “left with no choice” but to look for alternative employment.

They explained: “I have a lot of bills over my head to cover which is tough enough with the current UK climate and no income to support them so I’m living out of what savings I have till my next pay check comes as we could be waiting weeks for redundancy money”

According to a source, employees who have been let go are not entitled to their full pay package as they wait for government redundancy support.

“The government doesn’t cover the full amount owed,” said one former worker.

Inviting ‘interested parties’ to get in touch

© Supplied by Google Maps
OEM Group Scotland’s base on Badentoy Avenue, Portlethen.

Richard Bathgate and Donald McNaught, restructuring partners at Johnston Carmichael, have been appointed Joint Administrators of the oilfield services business

Richard Bathgate, joint administrator, said: “Following significant cash flow problems which the business could not overcome, OEM Group has unfortunately been placed into administration and we are now seeking a sale of the rental fleet and to realise assets for the benefit of creditors.

“We invite any parties interested to get in touch as quickly as possible.”

It is understood that the joint administrators have got in touch with an agent to assist current and former employees in making claims to the UK’s Redundancy Payments Service.

The role of this agent is to ensure that workers receive what they are owed as the administration process goes on.

Government redundancy support not covering ‘owed wages’

One out-of-pocket employee said: “We got offered our roles back earlier this week under another company.”

It is alleged that workers would “get our owed wages” if they decided to take up the offer but if they refused, they would “still get nothing apart from the government redundancy support.”

On LinkedIn OEM Group Scotland posted three weeks ago that it was looking to hire a finance administrator.

The job advert outlined that a successful applicant would be “responsible for keeping the financial records and accounts up to date to enable accurate reporting, cashflow projection and collection of payments.”

OEM Group has been contacted for comment on the situation.

