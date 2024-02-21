Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker on building property portfolio and appearing on Homes Under The Hammer

When Aberdeen oil and gas worker James Duguid lost his job he knew it was time to think about being able to earn more than one income.

The 32-year-old had just bought a new home and was six months away from getting married.

Money was “tight” and it was then he decided to turn his interest to the Granite City property market and venture in to the buy-to-let market.

He bought his first property, a one bedroom flat in Ashvale Place, in the city centre.

Growing property portfolio

Fast forward nearly five years and the former Turriff Academy pupil now has around 40 properties in his portfolio and is set to appear on BBC One TV show Homes Under the Hammer.

Dad-of-two James said: “My wife and I had just bought our first house and our wedding was planned for six months after I got paid off.

“All the outgoings were going on the wedding and money was tight. It was a case of knowing that something had to change.

“I had an interest in property when I was younger as my mum and dad bought a buy to let in 2001 and did a lot of work to it themselves.

“I could see there was potential. It was more interest and circumstances.”

James was working as a project manager at Ace Winches in 2017 when he got made redundant.

He did eventually find a way back in to oil and gas a year or so later but in the background was focussing on a career in property.

He said: “It was a big shock to the system and made me come to the realisation I needed to do something else away from just having one source of income.

© Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Went through various mentors and coaches who had done property development and started from there.

“I started doing some brokering where I was finding deals for other investors and getting paid a fee for that.

“Started building up my own buy to let portfolio while back working full time in oil and gas.”

“The whole redundancy thing and realising if I get paid off again I knew my income was gone.”

SJA Property Group created

James started up his first business MIDU Ventures in 2019.

“Within my first year I bought six properties, second year I bought a further 10 and in my third year 11 which had me up to 27.

“By July 2022 it was enough to replace my oil and gas wage and concentrate on the business full-time.”

James is now owner of SJA Property Group along with business partners Shaun Murray and Alex Pittendreigh who joined forces with him in May 2022 to create the new company.

© Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The trio are now set to appear on tv show Homes Under the Hammer presented by Martel Maxwell.

It all came about after bidding on a property near Turriff at an auction held in Glasgow.

TV appearance for trio

SJA Property Group paid £165,000 for Silverwells Lodge and spent £130,000 on refurbishments before selling it for £380,370.

Viewers will be able to watch its transformation from start to finish when the programme airs at a later date.

© Supplied by SJA Property Group

The experience of going on a TV show was a new one for James, dad to Myla, 3, and one-year-old Marnie.

He said: “The auction company came up to us and said Homes Under the Hammer were looking for Scottish properties and they had their eye on this property.

“After buying it they asked if we were interested in appearing on the show and we went for it.

© Supplied by SJA Property Group

© Supplied by SJA Property Group

“It was a complete strip back to the shell and we did a lot of works with architects to rejig the layout and make use of space.

“A water tank had burst and it was full of damp. We fully renovated it.

“It was good fun but nerve wracking to start with. A new environment with the cameras and the crews. But we did well.”

Future plans

SJA Property Group currently employs two full-time and one part-time members of staff.

James, who is married to Ashleigh, said: “We’ve got a lot of growth potential and work lined up for serviced apartments along with a lot of applications for planning and licensing to come to fruition.

“It’s been exciting. Becoming your own boss and relying on your own means to bring in revenue rather than relying on an employer is tough but rewarding at the same time.

“Particularly when you are a start-up company trying to build your reputation and network of people.

“We’ve had some success and growth and bringing on staff members is a whole other level of experience.

“I like the fluidity that comes with it.”