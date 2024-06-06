TotalEnergies buys gas-fired power plant in UK for £450 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies buys gas-fired power plant in UK for £450 million

By Bloomberg
06/06/2024, 7:11 am Updated: 06/06/2024, 7:47 am
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoTotalEnergies logo sign on its office building in Houston, Texas, USA.
TotalEnergies logo sign on its office building in Houston, Texas, USA.

TotalEnergies SE agreed to buy a gas-fired power plant in the UK from EIG Global Energy Partners for an enterprise value of £450 million ($575 million) to complement its renewable energy assets in the country.

The acquisition of West Burton B power station, which comprises three combined-cycle gas turbines with a total output of 1.3 gigawatts and a small battery storage, will strengthen TotalEnergies’s trading capacity in the UK, the French company said in a statement Wednesday.

Given the size of its renewables portfolio, the company plans to divest half of the asset acquired from EIG.

The transaction is the latest sign the French oil and gas giant wants to keep diversifying into the electricity business amid expectations that power demand for everything from transport to heating will climb faster than hydrocarbon usage.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will contribute to TotalEnergies’s goal of a return on average capital employed of about 12% for its integrated power business in 2028, the company said.

Recommended for you

Tags