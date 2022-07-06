Heirs CEO talks gas plans and safe operations in Nigeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Heirs CEO talks gas plans and safe operations in Nigeria

Nigeria’s companies are starting to play an increasingly important role in the country’s production, particularly given the waning appetite for onshore risk from IOCs.
By Ed Reed
06/07/2022, 7:00 am
Heirs Oil & Gas, part of Tony Elumelu’s Heirs Holdings, is one such company. CEO Osayande Igiehon said the social impact of the company ranked with its business needs in terms of goals.

“Commercial success and social impact drives everything we do,” Igiehon said. US-based Environmental Defence Fund (EDF) named Heirs for overseeing an increase in flaring at an asset the company bought from Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC).

Igiehon said tackling flaring was a priority for Heirs. “We have to deal with the historic legacy,” he said. The company has five oil facilities, of which four has gas-gathering units.

“The one field where we don’t have a gas-gathering facility, we have a plan to take up the flares from that location. We have an ambition to end flaring by 2025, while Nigeria is aiming for 2030,” the executive said. “Routine flaring has reduced significantly.”

Gas has an important role in meeting Nigeria’s power and industrial needs, Igiehon said, noting there was “no gas to waste”.

Energy mix

Heirs sees scope to expand its oil facilities, through work on brownfield assets.

“There’s not going to be new ones. We intend to grow significantly in gas. Capital will be required. Our ambition is to be an integrated energy company.” Beyond hydrocarbons, the executive raised the prospect of a move into renewables.

As demonstration of Heirs’ intent, the company has completed a non-associated gas plant that the previous operator had struggled with for eight years. “We have doubled what we inherited. We are very big on gas.”

He linked the company’s capacity to secure capital for expansion to how the company operated.

“For the group with the right ambitions, the right environmental credentials and the right corporate structure, operating to international standards, we will be able to get the capital for our expansion,” he said.

Operating responsibly, he said, would help reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

Talking safety

Igiehon was a Shell veteran, scaling the IOC’s ranks for nearly 30 years. His last job at the company was as vice president of HSSE and assurance in The Hague, with a global remit.

“With a highly experienced workforce, this asset is not new to us,” Igiehon said. Heirs has built up a company of around 200 workers, with plans to expand further to attract mid-career and new graduates.

The executive praised the regulatory environment created by Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

“We as a company want to act right, we proactively comply with all regulations.” The company aims to achieve “no harm to people, no harm to assets, no harm to the environment”.

Since taking over its 45% stake in OML 17 on July 1, 2021, Heirs has had no operational spills and no lost time incidents (LTIs).

“Our protocols are like those of IOCs. I can’t generalise our practices to everyone, there are indigenous companies at different stages in their safety practices. We’ve operated from day one with the intent to perform to international standards,” he said.

Community dealings

While the company has had no operational spills, it has suffered as a result of bunkering and sabotage. Igiehon said these stemmed from a “complex situation” that has built up over decades. “It’s going to take dedicated efforts to resolve, but it can be. We would not have invested in the asset if we didn’t think it was possible.”

He set out four areas of improvement. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which gives more commitments around community involvement; community surveillance of pipelines and infrastructure; improved technology; and demonstrating the connection between the industry and the economy.

“Hydrocarbons shouldn’t just be exported. If they’re processed locally, they can provide jobs and livelihoods,” he said.

Nigeria has a long way to go in tackling poverty and in capturing the full value of its energy industry. The historic producers from overseas have tried to tackle some of the country’s problems, but have struggled to make it work.

It is by no means a certainty that the new breed of domestic producers will fare better. Heirs and the company’s broader group have a stated aim of combining business success with action on the energy gap and poverty.

Such statements demonstrate an intent. How these plans pan out – and whether there is finance available – is yet to be fully tested.

