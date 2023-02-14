Tullow Oil disputes $387m of Ghana tax assessments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Tullow Oil disputes $387m of Ghana tax assessments

By Bloomberg
14/02/2023, 1:04 pm
© Supplied by MODECAerial view of an FPSO on dark blue water
Picture shows; The Kwame Nkrumah FPSO. The Jubilee field, offshore Ghana. Supplied by MODEC Date; 28/06/2017

Tullow Oil is seeking arbitration over $387 million in tax assessments it received from Ghana, part of the cash-strapped government’s review of past payments by some of the West African nation’s largest companies.

Arbitration has been requested with the International Chamber of Commerce in London over two notices it received from the Ghana Revenue Authority, Tullow said on Tuesday in a statement. The amount, plus penalties, breach the local unit’s rights under its petroleum agreements, according to the company.

“Tullow believes that resolution through international arbitration will bring certainty, which is in the best interest of all stakeholders,” according to the statement. The assessments add to an earlier one for a remittance tax of $320 million in 2021, for which the company also seeks arbitration.

West Africa’s second-largest economy is in a dire financial state after losing access to international capital markets because of its ballooning debt and loan-service costs. Ghana is restructuring most of its obligations amid a slump in its currency, the cedi, and is seeking a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The GRA has also issued back-tax notices to Gold Fields, Kosmos Energy and Africa’s largest wireless carrier MTN Group Ltd., which earlier this month said its bill for 8.2 billion cedi ($674 million) was dropped after discussions with authorities.

Tullow earlier described the assessments as lacking merit, but didn’t disclose the amount. They span a decade through 2020 and relate to the dis-allowance of loan-interest deductions and proceeds received through a business-interruption insurance policy, it said on Tuesday.

The company said it will continue talks with the government to try and resolve the disputes.

