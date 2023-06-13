Afentra appoints former Cote d’Ivoire oil minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Afentra appoints former Cote d’Ivoire oil minister

“The appointment of such a heavy-weight candidate reflects Afentra’s strong ambition to build a material and credible player within the African energy sector as we seek to play an important role in a responsible energy transition across the continent.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/06/2023, 12:53 pm Updated: 13/06/2023, 1:35 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Mike EllisTwo men and a woman in suits with a window behind
Afentra's Paul McDade, Anastasia Deulina and Ian Cloke

Afentra has appointed a new independent non-executive director, and chairman of the audit committee, former Cote d’Ivoire oil minister Thierry Tanoh.

The company said Tanoh had a “strong track record in both public and private sectors”. He has been vice president within the International Finance Corp.’s (IFC) executive team and director of sub-Saharan Africa.

Following his time with IFC, Tanoh became CEO of Ecobank Group. He left the bank in 2014 becoming deputy chief of staff to the president of Cote d’Ivoire. He then served as Minister for Oil, Energy and Renewable Energies from 2017 to 2018.

Governance

Afentra non-executive chairman Jeffrey MacDonald welcomed Tanoh to the board. “The appointment of such a heavy-weight candidate reflects Afentra’s strong ambition to build a material and credible player within the African energy sector as we seek to play an important role in a responsible energy transition across the continent.”

The appointment also demonstrates Afentra’s commitment to governance, MacDonald said.

Tanoh said he was ready to support Afentra “with my insights learned from decades of senior roles within finance and government across Africa and beyond. Afentra’s purpose to support the African energy transition and enable the continued economic and social development of African economies is a shared passion and I believe Afentra’s team have all the ingredients required to play a meaningful role in that agenda over the coming years.”

Tanoh has a number of current roles, including advising Groupe Duval and co-chair of the Millennium Challenge Corp. advisory council.

The departure of the executive from Ecobank in 2014 raised eyebrows – and sparked an international legal case. South Africa’s Public Investment Corp. (PIC) took against the CEO and demanded he be removed.

Following a court case, Tanoh was awarded material damages for wrongful dismissal.

Afentra is in the process of acquiring stakes in Angola. It has said it expects its deal on Block 3/05 to complete by the end of this month. The company has said it is working on opportunities on- and offshore West Africa.

Updated at 1:34 pm with paragraph on wrongful dismissal finding. 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts