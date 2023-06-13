Output at TotalEnergies’ Edradour suspended amid production issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Output at TotalEnergies’ Edradour suspended amid production issues

By Andrew Dykes
13/06/2023, 1:27 pm Updated: 13/06/2023, 1:59 pm
The Shetland Gas PLant where output from Laggan-Tormore is treated.
Production has been suspended at the TotalEnergies-operated Edradour field west of Shetland, amid reports that increased water output is causing issues.

A “technical issue” has forced output to be temporarily curtailed, licence partner Kistos (LSE:KIST) has confirmed.

Reports suggest the issue may be linked to the management of produced water across the wider production hub.

Edradour lies within the Greater Laggan Area (GLA), alongside the producing Laggan, Tormore, and Glenlivet gas fields around 85 miles west of Shetland.

A single-well development, Edradour is located in Block 206/4a in approximately 300m of water, and tied back via a 10 mile link to the main Laggan-Tormore flowline.

Gas from GLA is brought ashore to the Shetland Gas Plant (SGP) at Sullom Voe via a long-distance 90-mile flowline.

“Production from the Edradour field has been temporarily suspended due to a technical issue which is expected to be resolved in due course,” Kistos said in a statement.

“Within the wider Greater Laggan Area, Kistos and its joint-venture partners continue to progress the Edradour West and Glendronach developments and look forward to updating parties on these later in the year.”

TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) holds a 40% operated stake in the area, alongside partners Ineos E&P UK (20%) and a RockRose Energy subsidiary (20%), while Kistos acquired its 20% stake in a £123m deal last year.

Greater Laggan had been expected to meet up to 6% of UK gas demand once fully on stream, but plateau production rates failed to meet expectations. Output in 2022 fell to around one-third of its 2018 peak rates, at just 1.5 billion cubic metres.

TotalEnergies declined to comment.

High hopes for Edradour West

Despite the setback, Kistos remains bullish on the area’s wider prospects, having signalled its readiness to sanction the Edradour West and Glendronach developments this year.

If approved, a development programme at Edradour West is expected to begin by the end of 2023, the firm said last month.

A final investment decision (FID) on Glendronach is also expected in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, drilling at the nearby Benriach prospect – hailed as a UK North Sea “well to watch” – is now underway, with hopes of proving mid-case resources of 638 billion cubic feet of gas.

Drilling at Benriach got underway in March using the Transocean Barents rig, and is expected to wrap up between July and September.

If successful, it’s hoped the play could open up follow-on prospects in the GLA.

