Oil & Gas / Africa

Empowering women through energy communities

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/10/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by NNPCNNPC towers
Picture shows; NNPC Towers . Abuja. Supplied by NNPC Date; Unknown

More and better jobs are one of the promises of increased energy access in Africa – and it is crucial that women take up this opportunity.

Men have historically dominated the energy industry. How, though, should society tackle this gender imbalance?

One option coming to the fore is through a growth in communities, dedicated to supporting women in their professional lives.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) in March took a step towards creating a community with the creation of the African Women Business Energy Network (AWBEN).

“As the energy industry expands, so does the need for more women to work in it,” AEC board member and CEO of Adelaar Energy Grace Orife told Energy Voice. “The AWBEN initiative sees the development of women in the industry as critical and imperative.”

Tackling norms

Orife talked of the need for the group to take a “holistic picture” in its efforts. “Most countries have an energy women network of some sort but not all do. AWBEN can come in as a gap, as a bridge between countries that have skills, such as Namibia, and those countries which are just starting out, like Namibia.”

Women in the energy sector face “historic challenges” around the world, Orife said. “There is a heavy influence of cultural and social norms in the industry. Gradually, countries and organisations are working to bridge that gap and address the challenge.”

One of the areas where there is a need for change is for women in leadership roles. Young women thinking about their career options may be deterred from entering an industry where there are few women leaders.

“It doesn’t mean women can’t fill the gap, it just means they are not represented appropriately,” Orife said.

Another practical barrier is around schedules. In an industry where going offshore on a rota is seen as a rite of passage, it can be particularly hard for mothers.

Transition plans

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reported that women only make up 16% of the traditional energy sector’s workforce. What is more, women are paid 20% less than male employees.

The IEA said there was a need for countries to “attract and retain a diverse workforce in the energy sector to ensure innovation and the inclusive perspectives needed to successfully navigate the low‑carbon energy transition.”

A move towards clean energy sources “provides a golden opportunity for greater gender diversity,” the agency said.

AWBEN aims to tackle this by helping build connections between women and women-owned businesses. The development of women in the sector is imperative, the African Energy Chamber said.

Orife said that the growth of new technologies meant that STEM subjects were key. “We are seeing women given opportunities and there is new training to develop them,” she said.

The AEC official highlighted the group’s recent “25 under 40 energy women rising stars,” noting that many of those named on the list were engineers. The list named the 25 women as “redefining the possibilities within a traditionally male-dominated field, and the AEC proudly celebrates the rising stars who are leading the way towards making energy poverty history by 2030.”

According to Unesco, sub-Saharan Africa is the region furthest from parity when it comes to education levels between the genders.

Competition, collaboration

The industry is improving, Orife said, singling out rising stars in countries such as Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Orife said there was a need for women to come together and learn, rather than just compete. “Professional competition is natural, but we believe also in collaboration and bringing people together.”

There is a need for “women in different areas of the value chain to support young women. There’s a shortage of women in technical positions and entrepreneurs. It’s a huge gap. AWBEN is encouraging more women to come up as entrepreneurs and decision makers. We should be part of the African renaissance.”

