Perenco North Sea project running 18 months late

The Perenco SHARP development in the Southern North Sea has been running 18 months behind schedule, a project partner has reported.

Sanctioned in 2019, the Southern Hub Asset Rationalisation Project (SHARP) scheme is aimed at combining the two “oversized” Leman and Inde fields into one fit for purpose production hub.

At the time, Perenco said it would reduce costs and extend the life of the fields.

However Viaro Energy, a partner on the project, has revealed the project is “approximately 18 months late” in accounts published this week.

Asked about the delay, Anglo-French operator Perenco cited knock-on effects of the Covid pandemic, with knock-on workforce impacts.

However Perenco said the benefits of SHARP “are evident during the second half of 2023” with improved production efficiency.

A spokesperson said: “The design and construction phases of Perenco’s SHARP project spanned the multi-year period when activities were significantly impacted by the global pandemic. Workforce availability, particularly offshore, was severely restricted; and the engineering supply chain was disrupted. During this challenging period, Perenco continued to execute projects as efficiently as possible, while paying close attention to the health and safety of our operation and workforce.

“It was a great achievement to deliver this important project during such a challenging period. The envisioned benefits of SHARP are evident during the second half of 2023, with improved production efficiency complimented by a significant reduction in carbon emissions intensity for these vital domestic gas assets. The Leman and Inde fields will continue to deliver clean natural gas to the UK national grid for many years to come.”

Associated costs of the 18-month overrun have not been disclosed.

© Supplied by Perenco

The revelation from Viaro comes after Perenco hailed key milestones on the development in July, with old and oversized infrastructure made fit for purpose to extend the life of the field by “potentially a decade or more”.

At the time, Perenco said “material progress” had been made, with the new Leman 27B compression station being brought online.

Perenco said the Leman 27 A and Inde 23 A platforms had also been reconfigured and de-manned to Normally Unattended Installations (NUIs) as part of SHARP.

Viaro said a heavy lift vehicle is expected to be used to remove heritage infrastructure in 2025 and 2026.