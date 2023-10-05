Perenco North Sea project running 18 months late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Perenco North Sea project running 18 months late

By Allister Thomas
05/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 05/10/2023, 7:36 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by PerencoPerenco north sea

The Perenco SHARP development in the Southern North Sea has been running 18 months behind schedule, a project partner has reported.

Sanctioned in 2019, the Southern Hub Asset Rationalisation Project (SHARP) scheme is aimed at combining the two “oversized” Leman and Inde fields into one fit for purpose production hub.

At the time, Perenco said it would reduce costs and extend the life of the fields.

However Viaro Energy, a partner on the project, has revealed the project is “approximately 18 months late” in accounts published this week.

Asked about the delay, Anglo-French operator Perenco cited knock-on effects of the Covid pandemic, with knock-on workforce impacts.

However Perenco said the benefits of SHARP “are evident during the second half of 2023” with improved production efficiency.

A spokesperson said: “The design and construction phases of Perenco’s SHARP project spanned the multi-year period when activities were significantly impacted by the global pandemic. Workforce availability, particularly offshore, was severely restricted; and the engineering supply chain was disrupted. During this challenging period, Perenco continued to execute projects as efficiently as possible, while paying close attention to the health and safety of our operation and workforce.

“It was a great achievement to deliver this important project during such a challenging period. The envisioned benefits of SHARP are evident during the second half of 2023, with improved production efficiency complimented by a significant reduction in carbon emissions intensity for these vital domestic gas assets. The Leman and Inde fields will continue to deliver clean natural gas to the UK national grid for many years to come.”

Associated costs of the 18-month overrun have not been disclosed.

perenco north sea © Supplied by Perenco
Perenco’s SHARP project hit a milestone in July.

The revelation from Viaro comes after Perenco hailed key milestones on the development in July, with old and oversized infrastructure made fit for purpose to extend the life of the field by “potentially a decade or more”.

At the time, Perenco said “material progress” had been made, with the new Leman 27B compression station being brought online.

Perenco said the Leman 27 A and Inde 23 A platforms had also been reconfigured and de-manned to Normally Unattended Installations (NUIs) as part of SHARP.

Viaro said a heavy lift vehicle is expected to be used to remove heritage infrastructure in 2025 and 2026.

