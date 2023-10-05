NNPC 80% ready for an IPO, Kyari says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

NNPC 80% ready for an IPO, Kyari says

Such a move might either be an IPO, Kyari said, or selling equity in the company to a strategic investor.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 05/10/2023, 7:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaNNPC is 80% ready for an IPO, group CEO Mele Kyari told an Adipec audience this week. Picture shows; NNPC CEO Mele Kyari. Abu Dhabi. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 03/10/2023
NNPC is 80% ready for an IPO, group CEO Mele Kyari told an Adipec audience this week. Picture shows; NNPC CEO Mele Kyari. Abu Dhabi. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 03/10/2023

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) is 80% ready for an IPO, group CEO Mele Kyari told an Adipec audience this week.

The company transitioned to a “fully commercial” model in 2021. NNPC must “perform better than its peers in the private sector”, he continued. It will gradually transform from being state owned to something wider.

Such a move might either be an IPO, Kyari said, or selling equity in the company to a strategic investor.

“It’s a massive process that requires transformation, that requires an alignment with the realities of today,” he continued.

NNPC is now making money, he said. “Is it making enough money? No.”

NNPC is the largest corporate in Africa and the country has a growing middle class, demanding more and more energy. NNPC has a “clear strategy” for the transition, with a drive to diversify the supply of energy for consumers.

Gas future

Nigerians must move away from the use of biomass in cooking, for instance, and towards cleaner natural gas. It’s an “absolute necessity”, the executive said.

In addition to efforts to supply the domestic market, NNPC has grand plans for exports. Kyari mentioned the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and the Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP).

“We are ramping up work on Train 7 [at Nigerian LNG] and giving a clear indication of a decision to proceed with more, we’re calling Train 8.” He also noted other smaller-scale LNG export opportunities.

It is not a lack of gas that is hampering NNPC, Kyari noted. “It’s a lack of will.”

Nigeria has changed, he continued. “Very global partners are talking to us today about how do we work with you, how do we build the gas.” A number of countries are talking to NNPC, he continued. “In three, four years to come, Nigeria will be a hub of gas in West Africa.”

Among the sources of support, Afreximbank is working with NOCs to create an energy bank. “It’s almost done”, Kyari said. “We will have an institution to lend to us.”

Kyari did not speculate about additional projects from the IOCs in Nigeria, nor did he comment on the much delayed Seplat Energy deal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts