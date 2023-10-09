Khartoum fighting sees Sudan oil ministry relocate to Port Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Khartoum fighting sees Sudan oil ministry relocate to Port Sudan

There has been mounting speculation in recent weeks of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) forming a transitional government in Port Sudan.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/10/2023, 10:00 am Updated: 09/10/2023, 10:00 am
Instability in Khartoum has seen the Sudanese Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to relocate to Port Sudan, while reports have also emerged of a key pumping station changing hands.

Wildcat Petroleum reported the ministry move on October 6. The ministry has not officially confirmed the relocation and has not yet responded to request for confirmation.

There has been mounting speculation in recent weeks of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) forming a transitional government in Port Sudan.

Fighting broke out in April, between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General “Hemedti” Dagalo respectively. The RSF has increased its control of Khartoum.

In September, the iconic Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company (GNPOC) tower was damaged, seemingly by RSF shelling. The Ministry of Justice was also set on fire.

Port Sudan has been calmer than Khartoum, but not wholly quiet. Last month, the SAF clashed with a rival militia in the middle of the city, seemingly in a dispute around a checkpoint. Port Sudan is the terminal for oil exports from South Sudan, and is crucial for the country’s economy.

As the SAF moves to shore up its position in Port Sudan, the RSF has raised the prospect of focusing more attacks in this area. Al-Burhan appears to be resident in Port Sudan.

Locals have accused the RSF and SAF or human rights violations. According to reports, both sides have targeted civilian populations and infrastructure.

Oil pressures

AFP reported last week that the RSF had seized control of the al-Aylafoun pumping station, about 30 km from Khartoum. Should the pumping station stop operating, exports of crude oil would fall.

Various peace efforts are under way. Saudi Arabia has hosted the leaders of the RSF and SAF recently, but progress has been slow. One of the key points of difference has been on control of Khartoum.

