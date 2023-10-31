Glencore bribery charges over ex-staff hit with fresh delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Glencore bribery charges over ex-staff hit with fresh delays

By Bloomberg
31/10/2023, 5:24 pm
© Serious Fraud Officeunaoil aberdeen

The UK’s fraud prosecutor delayed its decision to charge ex-Glencore staff over allegations they were involved in widespread corruption at the company to July 2024, leaving as many as 11 former employees in legal limbo for months to come.

The Serious Fraud Office said it had to delay the individual charging decisions over a group of former executives once again as it has received new evidence that it needs to process, according to a written update Tuesday. The fraud cops had initially intended to make charging decisions in April this year.

“This is due to significant further material having been received since then, which must be reviewed for evidential and disclosure purposes before charging decisions can be finalized,” Victoria Jacobson, the SFO case controller, wrote in a letter to Southwark Crown Court.

The SFO will want to take its time to ensure their processes and charging decisions are watertight as it has suffered a series of humiliating court reversals due to missteps by the agency’s previous leadership. A government-requested review said that some of the failures in another high-profile oil corruption case were caused by “cultural issues” within the SFO.

Glencore was hit with a £276 million ($335 million) fine last year by a London judge after pleading guilty to coordinating a sprawling effort to bribe government officials for access to oil cargoes across Africa. The commodity trading industry has been dogged by anti-corruption investigations for years, but few individual traders or bosses have faced prosecution.

A spokesperson from Glencore declined to comment.

Prosecutors focused in on the firm’s London trading desk in last year’s case, saying Glencore’s traders and executives paid more than $28 million in bribes to secure the access to oil cargoes between 2011 and 2016. They said the level of corruption saw cash delivered in private jets to pay the bribes.

