SFO charges former Petrofac execs with UAE bribery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

SFO charges former Petrofac execs with UAE bribery

Chedid and Salibi are due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 19, 2024 to hear the charges. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/02/2024, 4:40 pm Updated: 16/02/2024, 4:44 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ADNOCAdnoc electrification
Petrofac carried out work on the Upper Zakum field

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged two former Petrofac executives with paying bribes in the United Arab Emirates.

Between 2012 and 2018, two officials were involved in offering and paying bribes worth more than $30 million. The payments influenced the award of contracts worth around $3.3 billion.

Marwan Chedid and George Salibi worked in various roles at Petrofac and were based in the UAE, the SFO said.

The contracts were related to oil facilities in the area, including a contract for the infrastructure and design of works on the Upper Zakum field. Petrofac won work on Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum in 2013.

Chedid and Salibi are due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 19, 2024 to hear the charges.

SFO director Nick Ephgrave noted that bribery distorted “financial markets, erodes trust in institutions and can undermine the global reputation of UK business. We are committed to holding both companies and executives to account when we believe they have committed serious economic crimes.”

Reuters has reported the SFO had charged Chedid with three counts of bribery while Salibi is charged with two counts.

Salibi was COO for engineering and construction. The SFO previously charged Petrofac’s Salibi in 2019 in connection with corrupt offers in Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Chedid joined the board as an executive director in 2012 and was CEO for Engineering, Construction, Operations & Maintenance (ECOM).

Petrofac has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Adnoc suspended Petrofac from competing for new contracts in 2021. In March 2022, Petrofac was allowed back in.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts