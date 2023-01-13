Fitch warns states will shoulder future decom burden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Decom

Fitch warns states will shoulder future decom burden

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/01/2023, 3:25 pm Updated: 13/01/2023, 3:25 pm
The Ninian Northern jacket arrives on Shetland for decommissioning.
The Ninian Northern jacket arrives on Shetland for decommissioning.

Emerging markets are unprepared for the financing challenge of decommissioning activities to come, Fitch Ratings ESG unit has warned.

Emerging markets have only seen limited decommissioning work thus far, Sustainable Fitch said in a report today. Brazil has carried out work on a “handful” of projects, while Angola, Thailand and Indonesia are working on their first decom steps.

“However, the scale of O&G asset retirements is likely to rise substantially,” the agency said. It cited analysis by Boston Consulting Group stating that by 2038 there would be 1,000 offshore structures in the Arabian Gulf that would no longer be economically viable.

Latin America will have 700 and West Africa 500, it continued. In these emerging markets, state-owned enterprises and governments would probably have to carry these costs, Fitch said.

“Questions remain regarding how thoroughly remediation would be given varying stringency of regulations, raising the prospect of environmental risks,” it said.

The financing challenge will be significant. One study by an academic at the University of Port Harcourt put plugging and abandonment liability in Nigeria at $9 billion. Given the various challenges for Nigeria’s treasury, this will be difficult.

Nigeria passed laws tackling decom obligations, in 2021, as did Angola in 2018. Fitch said, though, that a number of Middle Eastern states, including Saudi Arabia, “do not have specific provisions in legislation”.

Emerging markets have been keen to attract investment from foreign companies and have often not fully developed regulatory “frameworks for managing – and assigning – liabilities for decommissioning”.

Financing options

A number of these countries reimburse companies for decommissioning costs to varying levels. In Nigeria, the state will provide more than 80%, Fitch said.

The question of how to finance these obligations will become more of a concern.

Sustainable Fitch said sovereign Green, Social and Sustainability (GSS) Bonds could provide an answer, attracting money from ESG investors. No issuer has yet defined the primary purpose of such bonds to be preventing pollution.

Another option would be financing along the lines of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). COP26 drew transition financing commitments for South Africa  and COP27 extended the method to Indonesia to retire coal power plants. This option would be “significantly more complex” to apply to the oil and gas sector, though, Fitch said.

