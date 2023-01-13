UAE signs up to UK energy plans, Masdar eyes Amsterdam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UAE signs up to UK energy plans, Masdar eyes Amsterdam

The MoU today demonstrates that "not only are we are strengthening our energy security and lowering bills for consumers in the long term, we're unlocking huge opportunities for investment in British expertise and jobs in the process".
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/01/2023, 4:01 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaCircular mirror against blue sky
Picture shows; CSP demonstration at Masdar. Abu Dhabi. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 16/01/2022

The United Arab Emirates has signed a new memorandum of understanding on energy co-operation with the UK. Meanwwhile, Masdar has agreed to supply green hydrogen into Europe.

The deals come as the UAE begins Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), in which Masdar – and its ambitions – will be front and centre.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps signed the Clean Energy MoU with UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazrouei. The deal builds on, and replaces, a 2018 MoU.

The new deal expands co-operation and includes low carbon hydrogen. The statement noted Adnoc’s acquisition of a 25% stake in BP’s H2Teesside project in 2022.

Solar tower with mirrors around bottom with sun and blue skies © Edward Reed/DCT Media
Picture shows; CSP demonstration plant at Masdar. Abu Dhabi. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 16/01/2022

Shapps said the UK was “immensely proud of its longstanding relationship” with the UAE.

The MoU today demonstrates that “not only are we are strengthening our energy security and lowering bills for consumers in the long term, we’re unlocking huge opportunities for investment in British expertise and jobs in the process”.

He went on to note the UAE would host the COP28 climate talks later this year, in Dubai. Adnoc CEO – and Masdar chairman – Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber was appointed to head COP28 this week.

Amsterdam bound

Masdar has also announced a new MoU today. The Abu Dhabi company is part owned by Adnoc. It agreed to explore how to develop a green hydrogen supply chain from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi signed the MoU with representatives from the Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos and Zenith Energy. Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Al Jaber were present for the signing.

Al Jaber said the MoU “demonstrates our mutual commitment to exploring low- and zero-carbon energy solutions. The UAE aims to play a central role in the emerging green hydrogen economy and this partnership with the Port of Amsterdam and associated players in the green hydrogen space would help position Abu Dhabi as a key hub for green hydrogen development.”

Hoekstra said the Netherlands could become a “hydrogen hub” for northwest Europe.

The MoU aims to export green hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), steel and shipping fuel. The parties, it said, would consider various ways to transport hydrogen including liquefaction and liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs).

SkyNRG is working on SAF production facilities. Zenith and Evos operate storage terminals in Amsterdam.

