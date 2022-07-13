Tullow sets focus on growth, Capricorn merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Tullow sets focus on growth, Capricorn merger

As Tullow Oil works to execute its merger with Capricorn Energy, the company is focusing on growth projects.
By Ed Reed
13/07/2022, 8:00 am
An FPSO with a helipad
A floating production vessel on Tullow Oil's Jubilee field.

CEO Rahul Dhir singled out two projects in this morning’s trading statement and operational update. The TEN enhancement plan, which aims to reach production of 50,000 barrels per day gross by 2025. The second project, also in Ghana, is for the monetisation of the offshore fields’ gas resources.

The TEN fields continues to lag behind expectations. The projects produced 24,300 bpd in the first half of the year, net to Tullow 12,500 bpd. This is below the 2022 range provided by Tullow of 13,000-14,000 bpd.

Dhir said detailed engineering on the enhancement plan, targeting 50,000 bpd in 2025, was expected to start late this year.

No wells were drilled on the project in the first half. Tullow will bring a water injection well at Enyenra onstream later this year with another producer to be drilled and completed.

A first of two wells on the Ntomme riser base is being drilled now. They are due to be brought online in the second half of 2023. First, the riser base manifold must be installed.

Tullow’s net production in Ghana was 43,300 bpd, while Jubilee provided 30,800 bpd. These were at the bottom end of the forecasts.

Performing better was Tullow’s non-operated production, which reached 17,600 bpd, in the middle of the 2022 range.

Gas plans

Dhir said Tullow had found 2 trillion cubic feet of gas at TEN and Jubilee. “Ghana’s gas demand is expected to continue growing strongly, supporting economic development and growth of industry,” he said.

Developing domestic gas would provide “energy security for Ghana, while reducing dependence on the highly competitive global LNG market. We are preparing an integrated plan for the rapid development of this material resource.”

The CEO also noted the Kenyan oil project. This, he said, has the “potential to be a key driver of growth, value and diversification for Tullow”.

Tullow launched its campaign to merge with Capricorn in early June. The combined group will play a “leading role in the African energy sector, delivering material value for all shareholders and our host nations”, Dhir said.

The companies are preparing a circular and prospectus on the deal. The CEO said this should be available in the fourth quarter of the year with a shareholder vote on the deal expected towards the end of the year.

