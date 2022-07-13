Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Port of Leith has signed a marshalling deal for the giant Morven wind farm from BP and EnBW to be built in the North Sea.

BP and EnBW have signed a reservation agreement for Leith to be the marshalling port for the 2.9GW Morven project.

The wind farm, planned for 37 miles off Scotland’s east coast, is expected to be able to produce electricity for three million homes, once operational.

Port of Leith owner Forth Ports is investing £50m in a facility for wind berth and land bank laydown, scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

With capacity for local content manufacturing, the “nation’s largest renewables hub” will create employment for up to 1,000 high-quality long-term direct jobs.

BP and EnBW have ambitions to spend over £2bn in Scotland as part of their ScotWind projects.

Committed spending, as of the ScotWind awards in January, totaled £1.19bn in Scotland, with £1.1bn in the rest of the UK, £3.8bn in Europe and another £1bn elsewhere.

Carole Cran, chief financial officer at Forth Ports, said: “This is significant news for our business and for Scotland, as we welcome bp and EnBW’s Morven project to Leith, the first of many for our new facility. We will be the largest offshore renewables hub in Scotland, bringing manufacturing opportunities and highly skilled, local, green jobs.

“This facility, and the Port of Dundee, will provide an integrated service offering to the offshore wind market, which will be instrumental in achieving the nation’s net zero targets over the next two decades.”

Richard Haydock, project director, Offshore Wind, BP, said: “BP and EnBW are delighted to have secured Port of Leith for our Morven project. This is the next step for us to be able to deliver 2.9GW of clean energy.

“The project’s investment will support the Port of Leith with its transformation into a renewables hub and help position Forth Ports for future Scottish offshore wind projects.”