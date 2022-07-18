SDX deal on the rocks amid shareholder opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

SDX deal on the rocks amid shareholder opposition

SDX Energy faces opposition in its plans to sell itself to Canada’s Tenaz Energy, with Aleph Commodities voicing its disapproval.
By Ed Reed
18/07/2022, 11:25 am Updated: 18/07/2022, 11:26 am
SDX said today that it had received a letter from Aleph on July 16. Aleph, and other parties, hold 25.65% in SDX.

The Aleph letter said it planned to vote against the deal with Tenaz at the shareholder meeting on July 29.

The companies structured the deal as a scheme of arrangement. Under this, 75% of shares must back the agreement.

“Aleph welcomes the opportunity to engage with management and the Board of Directors to explore opportunities to provide financial, commercial and technical support to SDX to ensure the growth of the Company and its production base, with minimal dilution,” the letter said.

SDX’s board is considering the letter and it will provide further comment in due course.

The company announced the deal with Tenaz on May 25. This valued SDX at £21.4 million in an all-share offer. Each SDX share was to be swapped for 0.075 new shares in Tenaz. This would give SDX holders a 36% stake in the Canadian company.

At the time the offer was made, the Tenaz share price was C$2.36. Since then, the price has fallen about 15% to C$2. This offer now values SDX at around £18.2mn.

At the end of June, Tenaz did change the terms of its offer, saying it would provide a cash alternative.

According to a disclosure on July 8, Aleph owns a 1.31% stake in SDX. Jersey-based Parsimony has a 23.21% stake in SDX. It seemingly acquired this from Abu Dhabi-based Waha Capital.

Aleph Commodities is one of three companies in the group, alongside InterTank and Aleph New Energies.

