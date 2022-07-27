Angola boosts oil revenues, cuts debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Angola boosts oil revenues, cuts debt

Angola exported $11.8 billion worth of oil in the second quarter of the year, from 103.6 million barrels of oil.
By Ed Reed
27/07/2022, 1:17 pm
© Supplied by ANPGRed and black FPSO in light blue water
Angola exported $11.8 billion worth of oil in the second quarter of the year, from 103.6 million barrels of oil. Picture shows; The Pazflor FPSO. Angola. Supplied by ANPG Date; Unknown

Angola exported $11.8 billion worth of oil in the second quarter of the year, from 103.6 million barrels of oil.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas reported the average price was $113.91 per barrel, while production averaged 1.139mn barrels per day.

Angola increased both the volume and the value of its oil from the first quarter. It exported 98.38mn barrels in the first quarter at a price of $103.08 per barrel. As such, revenues reached $10.14bn.

Giving a presentation on the figures, ministry official Gaspar Sermão said revenues were up 17% from the first quarter of 2022 and 75.5% from the second quarter of 2021, when revenues reached $6.73bn.

Of this amount, Sonangol raised $4.8bn in the most recent quarter, with the sale of 42mn barrels.

TotalEnergies accounted for the greatest share of exports from international companies, at 14.15%, while ExxonMobil exported 9.18%.

BP and Eni were at 9.17% and 6.32% respectively. Once the two companies have merged their local units, into Azule Energy, they will overtake Total. Chevron’s Cabgoc unit exported 6.3% of oil.

China was the largest importer of these volumes, at 54.9%, although this was down from the 63.83% it imported during the first quarter. India took 7.3% of the exports, also down from the first quarter when it imported 9.86% of volumes.

Angolan production fell to 394.2mn barrels in 2021, down 11.7% from 2020. Production in the first six months of the year has reached 202mn barrels. If Angola can keep this level up, it will increase output by around 2%.

The country also exported 676,460 tonnes of LNG in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Angola’s debt to GDP ratio has fallen from 82.8% in 2021 to 66%, as of June. The government is aiming to reduce this further to 60% this year.

