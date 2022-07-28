Eni boosts Baleine discovery with follow-up exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni boosts Baleine discovery with follow-up exploration

Eni (MIL:ENI) has drilled an exploration well marking a second discovery on the Baleine structure, offshore Cote d’Ivoire.
By Ed Reed
28/07/2022, 10:31 am Updated: 28/07/2022, 10:31 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EniMan in jacket gesticulates
Picture shows; Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. Rome, Italy. Supplied by Eni Date; 12/10/2018

The Italian company drilled the Baleine East 1X well, the first well on CI-802. The company described the results from the well as “excellent”, boosting hydrocarbons in place on the Baleine field to 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The Baleine East 1X found a continuous oil column of around 48 metres. A horizontal leg, of 850 metres, provided a production test flow of “at least” 12,000 barrels per day of oil and 14 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Eni used the Saipem 12000 drillship. The well reached a final depth of 3,165 metres in around 1,150 metres of water.

It drilled the well 5 km east of the Baleine discovery, in CI-101.

Drilling and development

Eni will now drill a third well on the Baleine field. It plans to reach first oil in the first half of 2023, only 18 months after the first Baleine discovery.

The Baleine East 1X well will provide Eni with more data on how to optimise the full field development.

The Italian company is the operator of the CI-802 block with a 90% stake. State-owned Petroci has the remaining 10%. The Baleine field covers two blocks, CI-101 and CI-802, while Eni also owns CI-205, CI-501, CI-504, CI-401 and CI-801.

The company drilled the first Baleine discovery in September 2021, with the Saipem 10,000. Initially, the company put the volumes on this find at more than 2bn barrels of oil and 2.4 tcf of gas.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, in talks with Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara, has said the project would be net zero for its scope 1 and 2 emissions. What emissions cannot be avoided will be offset through the provision of improved cooking stoves and forestry projects.

Eni is due to announce its second quarter results on July 29.

Tags

